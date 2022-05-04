Verve Appoints Rikki Pearce As Managing Director Australia

Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital insight, have appointed Rikki Pearce as Managing Director of Verve Australia working alongside Dan Alexander-Head and Jason Buchanan to form the core management team.

Rikki’s consulting background and recent experience at Qantas and News Corp, combined with advanced degrees in statistics, uniquely positions her to lead the Australian business and develop a new Global Advanced Quantitative and Analytics practice for Verve.

Verve’s proposition connects future facing Culture &Trends, with Communities, Deep Qual and Data Integrated Quant. Part of Rikki’s role is bringing Advanced Quant and Analytics to the proposition to create truly integrative insight.

Rikki says: “I am thrilled to not only be bringing the best of Verve’s truly innovative offer to the Australian market but also adding an additional powerful element in advanced quant and analytics; an area of true passion for me.”

Andrew Cooper, Verve founder and CEO, comments: “Rikki is a rising star who, alongside Dan and Jason, will help us build a dynamic and disruptive business. Verve Australia will provide clients with a new choice which is stimulating, joined-up and above all delivered with passion by a team who really care about great client service.”

Verve’s Sydney hub follows the rapid early stage expansion model successfully implemented recently in both Manchester (UK) and Johannesburg (South Africa) with the ambition of building the Australian team to 10 by mid-year, offering some of the best career opportunities in the market and exposure to global clients and secondment opportunities.