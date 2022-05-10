Unyoked Invites Public To Send Their Local Members To The Wilderness In New Campaign

Unyoked Invites Public To Send Their Local Members To The Wilderness In New Campaign
Solomon Nivison-Smith
By Solomon Nivison-Smith
Australian nature company Unyoked’s latest campaign allows people to remind their local politicians of the importance of climate change and the value of nature by inviting them to experience the benefits of the outdoors first-hand.

With an election looming, it bears reminding that one of the key issues that will be debated throughout the coming month is that of climate action in Australia, and Unyoked is helping to remind politicians of the importance of keeping our natural spaces alive and healthy.

The company, which was formed in 2016 and has now witnessed five ‘once-in-a-thousand-year’ climate events including floods and fires, is taking a green spin on their Nature Prescription gift cards and allowing Aussies to nominate a candidate or MP who needs to do better when it comes to climate action.

Once nominated through social media or the Unyoked website, the most voted pollies overall will be personally invited by Unyoked to experience the benefits of nature for themselves post-election – and maybe think twice about approving another mine.

“Nature’s something that’s too often been taken for granted, our busy lives have disconnected us from the
reality of just how integral it really is to our health and happiness, let alone the planet’s,” said  Cam Grant, co-founder and CEO of Unyoked.

“We believe the more we understand how it helps us with our daily lives, and the more we connect with that, the more appreciation for it we’ll have, and with the future of all this at risk because of ignorance and greed, we think it’s time we did something to get our leaders to wake up to it .”

Unyoked works to connect Aussies with nature and remind them of the beneficial effects of the outdoors, and with over 50 naturally-immersive locations and the pending launch of two international territories, the target is to get the public to connect with the outdoors in the same way they would a gym membership or a meditation app.

“The wilderness is great for unlocking new creative ways of tackling old problems,” says Jonno Seidler,
Unyoked creative lead. “We reckon if there’s anyone that needs to do that when it comes to climate, it’s
the people trying to run our country.”

