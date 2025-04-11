Uber Advertising Pinches Erin Holt From Gumtree Group

Uber Advertising has appointed Erin Holt to the role of head of strategic verticals (non-endemic brands).

Holt brings with her extensive experience across the Australian media industry, most recently serving as director of advertising at Gumtree Group. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving deeper engagement with non-endemic advertisers—brands outside Uber’s traditional merchant categories—across both the Uber Rides and Uber Eats platforms.

Her appointment comes at a time of strong momentum for Uber Advertising, which has seen rapid expansion in its local team, product offerings, and partnerships. Michael Levine, head of advertising sales at Uber, said Holt’s leadership style and track record made her the ideal fit.

“Her dedication to fostering high-performing teams, with a focus on both culture and results, made her the ideal choice for this role,” Levine said.

Reflecting on her new position, Holt said she was excited to join a company that plays such a significant role in people’s daily lives.

“After an incredible 4.5 years with the Gumtree Group, I’m thrilled to be taking on this next chapter with a brand that’s become part of so many people’s everyday lives as they go anywhere and get anything,” Holt said.

Holt also pointed to Uber’s creative potential as a platform for bold, culturally relevant brand activations—particularly for non-endemic categories looking to connect with engaged audiences in real-world moments.

“I’m energised by Uber’s bold vision, its ability to shape culture, and the way it captures attention through brand partnerships that are anything but ordinary. I can’t wait to help brands show up in meaningful, creative ways across both mobility and delivery.

She also praised the Uber Advertising team’s mission-driven culture and the leadership of Levine, noting the strong foundation already in place.

“There’s something special about a team that’s not just smart and capable, but also deeply connected to the mission. I’m incredibly excited to join this group and learn from the incredible talent that Michael Levine has thoughtfully built. Under his leadership, this team is already doing remarkable things, and I’m looking forward to contributing by helping drive strategic partnerships that push the boundaries of what’s possible”.

Levine highlighted just how far Uber Advertising has come in a short space of time, with Australia playing a key role in its international growth story.

“In under three years, Uber Advertising has transformed from an endemic merchant advertising platform to a significant player in the Australian media landscape. 2024 was a transformational year. Our region was one of the fastest-growing international markets for Uber Advertising, as we launched new ad formats, expanded our measurement capabilities, executed award-winning campaigns, and grew our team,” said Levine said.

He also gave a glimpse of what’s ahead for 2025, noting that the year has already delivered a strong start across multiple fronts.

“2025 is already off to a fantastic start. We’ve sold out Journey Ads inventory across major cultural and sporting events like the Australian Open and F1, deepened investment in the agency landscape by becoming a member of the IMAA, and signing innovative holdco endeavor agreements… stay tuned for more news on that soon! We’ve also established a team on the ground in Melbourne and made it easier to buy via programmatic partners”.