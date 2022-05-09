Two OnlyFans Creators Who Met On A Radio Show Have Released A Sex Tape

Two OnlyFans Creators Who Met On A Radio Show Have Released A Sex Tape
Solomon Nivison-Smith
By Solomon Nivison-Smith
SHARE
THIS



When Aussie OnlyFans creator Lucy Banks was invited onto KIIS 101.1 Melbourne for a chat, the last thing she planned to find was a partner in crime.

Having spoken on the ‘Jase & Lauren Morning Show’ on April 20th, Banks was approached by a fellow OnlyFans creator by the name of Mr. Jake, who was intrigued by the tales of her lucrative career as an adult content creator and was keen to meet her.

After several rounds of will-they, won’t-they on the radio show, the couple finally met up in Perth this past weekend and made what can only be described as ‘OnlyFans magic’.

The best part? The radio hosts decided to do a live, on-air reaction to the content for all of their curious fans to listen in to.

“After shooting our scene together this past weekend, we sent the radio station a preview of our content; we were shocked when they actually watched it live on air!” said Banks. “They were literally screaming and giving the listeners a censored ‘play by play’ of the content they were watching. I’m sure it has never, ever been done on live radio before!

“I want to thank Jase, Lauren and the whole Morning Show crew for welcoming us, inadvertently introducing us and indulging our fortuitous meeting over the past couple of weeks. Jake and I are planning our next encounter in Melbourne soon, and we look forward to sharing our adventures with KIIS listeners!”

The extremely NSFW video evidence can be found on Bank’s OnlyFans page, and subscribers to her content can also enjoy a bonus of a free trial to Mr. Jake’s page.

Please login with linkedin to comment

KIIS 101.1 OnlyFans

Latest News

HubSpot Team Up With A Series Of Brands To Deliver A Day of Upskilling
  • Campaigns

HubSpot Team Up With A Series Of Brands To Deliver A Day of Upskilling

HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the launch of ‘The Great Upskill’, which will see brands across APAC including Google ANZ, MessageMedia, Meltwater, Seismic, and Aircall, give their employees a full workday during the week of May 9–13 to dedicate to upskilling and job-related learning. The movement comes on […]

Hennessy Will Let Aussies Enjoy A Game Of Basketball In Mid-Air In Honour Of The NBA’s 75 Year Anniversary
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Hennessy Will Let Aussies Enjoy A Game Of Basketball In Mid-Air In Honour Of The NBA’s 75 Year Anniversary

Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac and the Official Spirit of the National Basketball Association (NBA), announced the next iteration of “Courts Beyond Limits,” a series of iconic court settings around the world in celebration of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and the league’s landmark 75th Anniversary Season. On Wednesday, May 11, Hennessy and the NBA will […]

Bangkok, Thailand - July 22, 2019 : iPhone user touching Tinder logo on iPhone screen to open the app.
  • Technology

Tinder Owner Match Group Goes After Google For Its Play Store Policies

The company behind popular match-making app Tinder, Match Group, is taking Google to court as it claims that the tech giant is “illegally monopolising the market for marketing apps.” In their complaint, Match Group, who are also the creators of other similar applications to Tinder, such as OkCupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish, stress that […]

Fuller Boosts Its Creative Team With Two Heavyweight Acquisitions
  • Marketing

Fuller Boosts Its Creative Team With Two Heavyweight Acquisitions

Fuller Brand Communication has appointed two new industry heavyweights in leading creative and strategic roles. After a 12-month national search, Fuller has appointed Michael Gagliardi as its new Creative Director and Jordaine Chattaway as Brand Communications Strategist. Michael has more than 15 years experience in the advertising and visual communications industry, working in Melbourne and […]

Swinburne University Launches New Platform With Oglivy Australia For Students Who Are ‘Ready For More’
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Swinburne University Launches New Platform With Oglivy Australia For Students Who Are ‘Ready For More’

Swinburne Online, one of Australia’s leading online education providers, has launched a new brand platform via Ogilvy Melbourne. Ready for More shows that Swinburne Online does more to help you achieve more. Michael Smolders, executive director, sales & marketing at online education services (OES), says: “A better experience for our students leads to better outcomes. […]

Cavalry &FRIENDS Come Together To Bring The Future For Brands And Agencies
  • Marketing

Cavalry &FRIENDS Come Together To Bring The Future For Brands And Agencies

Cavalry Freelancing, APAC’s leading talent platform for advertising and digital professionals, today announced a merger and rebrand in the next stage of its evolution. The Sydney-based platform has merged with global content production and technology powerhouse &FRIENDS, heralding a new era in creative talent management and content production. In contrast to other industry platform players, […]

Connected By Meta: Embracing Messaging
  • Media
  • Partner Content

Connected By Meta: Embracing Messaging

Online messaging is a top way of communicating with customers, particularly angry ones with a propensity for violence.

Partner Content

by