Two OnlyFans Creators Who Met On A Radio Show Have Released A Sex Tape

When Aussie OnlyFans creator Lucy Banks was invited onto KIIS 101.1 Melbourne for a chat, the last thing she planned to find was a partner in crime.

Having spoken on the ‘Jase & Lauren Morning Show’ on April 20th, Banks was approached by a fellow OnlyFans creator by the name of Mr. Jake, who was intrigued by the tales of her lucrative career as an adult content creator and was keen to meet her.

After several rounds of will-they, won’t-they on the radio show, the couple finally met up in Perth this past weekend and made what can only be described as ‘OnlyFans magic’.

The best part? The radio hosts decided to do a live, on-air reaction to the content for all of their curious fans to listen in to.

“After shooting our scene together this past weekend, we sent the radio station a preview of our content; we were shocked when they actually watched it live on air!” said Banks. “They were literally screaming and giving the listeners a censored ‘play by play’ of the content they were watching. I’m sure it has never, ever been done on live radio before!

“I want to thank Jase, Lauren and the whole Morning Show crew for welcoming us, inadvertently introducing us and indulging our fortuitous meeting over the past couple of weeks. Jake and I are planning our next encounter in Melbourne soon, and we look forward to sharing our adventures with KIIS listeners!”

The extremely NSFW video evidence can be found on Bank’s OnlyFans page, and subscribers to her content can also enjoy a bonus of a free trial to Mr. Jake’s page.