TV Ratings (21/7/25): Negligence Revealed As Parents Seek Compensation For Jumping Castle Tragedy

Last night, Nine‘s A Current Affair delved into the tragic accident that took the lives of six children in Tasmania in December 2021, when a jumping castle took flight in the air from a gust of wind. Now, parents want compensation for what happened as they continue to struggle with what occurred that day.

Rosemary Gamble, who was hired to set up and run a jumping castle for the school’s event, was charged with failing to comply with a work health and safety duty.

Maurice Blackburn lawyer Dimi Ioannou is now fighting for the community, representing dozens of families in a class action lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of Tasmania against the State of Tasmania and the operators of Taz-Zorb, which supplied and set up the jumping castle.

“We’ll be seeking damages for pain and suffering, compensation as well as the trauma they’ve experienced, medical costs,” Ioannou said.

Families endured 10 days of evidence in court, where it was revealed the inflatable castle had eight anchorage points, but Gamble used pegs at only four of them to secure it to the ground, which prosecutors alleged went against the manufacturer’s instructions.

“I was disgusted. I was absolutely disgusted that their lives did not mean enough. It didn’t mean enough to peg it with four more pegs,” Georgie Burt, a parent, said.

“They shouldn’t have taken shortcuts regardless of the day, sunny day, nice day, regardless, set up for the worst,” John Medcraft, another parent, said.

“On the ute that they had beside the jumping castle, it had extra pegs on the ute. They had steel pickets in the back of the car. The steel pickets were sitting there with properly rated carabinas,” he added.

The pegs Gamble used were allegedly not those recommended by the manufacturer.

“That was something that unravelled during the court process that their practices were inconsistent,” Burt said.

Mechanical engineer Roderick McDonald told the court Gamble’s operation of the jumping castle didn’t comply with Australian standards.

Gamble told Worksafe the manufacturer supplied only four pegs and there was no manual, but their website states the castle did comply with Australian standards.

“It was openly admitted in court that they had tethered this same jumping castle with eight pegs before and tied it to a car, so it wasn’t a lack of knowledge at all. It was laziness,” Burt added.

Also on Nine, Parental Guidance aired its final episode of season three, with parents discussing kids’ mental health. The episode was one of the most tense of the season, with differing parenting styles and approaches placed in the limelight.

The series is set to partake in a special episode of The Block airing tonight, Tuesday 22 July, ahead of The Block’s season 21 premiere on 27 July.

The episode will feature three stars of The Block trade their hard hats for buzzers. Hosted by Todd Woodbridge, three Block favourites will go head to head for a chance to win the $40,000 jackpot and donate it to their chosen charities.

Scott Cam, host of The Block, will be on site to see if he can nail the jackpot for his chosen charity, Find Ya Feet.

Shaynna Blaze, interior designer and judge, will bring her competitive spirit to the Tipping Point machine to support Voice of Change.

Foreman favourite Dan Reilly is aiming to win big for NICU, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Women’s Hospital, after losing his baby daughter, Billie.

