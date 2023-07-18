Thinkerbell Buys Back Stake From PwC

Thinkerbell Buys Back Stake From PwC
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Thinkerbell has bought back the ten per cent stake owned by PwC in the agency, as the professional services firm.

PwC purchased the stake just a few months after the agency was founded in 2017 by Adam Ferrier, Jim Ingram and Ben Couzens. It was worth $300,000 at the time.

Thinkerbell won the Best Out-of-Home Campaign gong at last year’s B&T Awards for its work with Furphy and also counts the likes of IAG, XXXX Gold, Menulog, Mars and Vegemite among its clients.

On the relationship with PwC, Group chief exec and Thinkerbell partner Margie Reid said that “all good things must come to an end.”

“It’s been an incredible journey these last five years, and we have loved our time with PwC,” she explained.

“After much deliberation, we’ve mutually decided that it’s best to return PwC Australia’s stake back into Thinkerbell ownership.

“We thank everyone at PwC for their belief and support in Thinkerbell. We value our independence and we are excited about what the future holds.”

The deal with PwC was facilitated by Russel Howcroft, PwC’s chief creative officer and co-architect of the firm’s marketing division, CMO Advisory. At the time, PwC was battling with the other big consulting companies to improve its marketing and advertising capabilities but moved the team into its customer and experience division in 2021.

PwC was also looking to acquire The Monkeys in 2017, but the creative shop went with Accenture for $63 million.

Adam Ferrirer, co-founder and partner at Thinkerbell (as well as star of B&T TV), said was the right time for the agency to move out on its own.

“Thinkerbell has grown from a few people in a share house to an agency of around 160 people across Melbourne, Sydney and New Zealand. It’s time to part ways and explore our next adventure,” he said.

“This is a corporate conscious uncoupling, but to quote the song, ‘every new beginning comes from some other new beginning’s end.’”

The deal to buy back shares from PwC was finalised last Friday. Thinkerbell will continue to support PwC Australia as one of its agency partners.

Please login with linkedin to comment

pwc Thinkerbell

Latest News

Seven Was Looking At Rights For Commonwealth Games, But “No Deal Done”
  • Media

Seven Was Looking At Rights For Commonwealth Games, But “No Deal Done”

Seven has confirmed that it had been looking at the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games but no deal had been signed. Speaking to B&T, a spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed that Seven “does not hold the right to the 2026 Games”. As the broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, it is understood that Seven […]

oOh! Launches Expanded Data Offering With Out Of Home Flybuys & Westpac DataX Partnerships
  • Media

oOh! Launches Expanded Data Offering With Out Of Home Flybuys & Westpac DataX Partnerships

oOh!media has launched an expanded data suite for enhanced capabilities in audience-led campaign planning and attribution, signing a long term, out of home partnership (with attribution exclusivity) with Unpacked by Flybuys, the insights, data and measurement division of Flybuys, Australia’s top rated customer loyalty program. Furthermore, oOh!’s evolved data suite integrates transactional banking data insights […]

Macca’s Releases Limited-Edition World Cup Sauces
  • Marketing

Macca’s Releases Limited-Edition World Cup Sauces

McDonald’s has released four limited edition “Sauces Around the World” that promise to take your 3am nugget “dipping experience” to a whole new level. Apparently inspired by the nations competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first drop will see the debut of the Wasabi Flavoured Mayo and Outback BBQ Sauce, available in Macca’s […]

Athletics Australia: Commonwealth Games Now A “Missed Opportunity” For Australian Athletes
  • Media

Athletics Australia: Commonwealth Games Now A “Missed Opportunity” For Australian Athletes

Athletics Australia has described the Victorian Government’s decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games as a “missed opportunity” for the athletes of Australia. It has also expressed concerns that this will impact athletes competing in the Olympics and Paralympics. In a statement, the national governing body for athletics in Australia said: “the Games has provided a […]

Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup
  • Marketing

Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Matildas star Chloe Logarzo, is the latest name to join Optus Sport’s team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Logarzo, who played in the 2019 edition of the tournament, will provide unique analysis and insight into the current crop of Aussies, as well as the other nations competing in […]

Revium Expands Employee Ownership
  • Marketing

Revium Expands Employee Ownership

Revium increased company ownership by its employees to 13 per cent by adding team members to its employee benefits trust program and increasing equity holdings of two existing members. The program, which was first introduced in 2018, is believed to be unique among digital marketing and transformation agencies and has seen strong take-up by employees, […]

The Marketing Academy Announces Inaugural 2023 APAC Fellowship Cohort
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy Announces Inaugural 2023 APAC Fellowship Cohort

The Marketing Academy has announced the CMOs and growth leaders selected for its inaugural APAC Fellowship program including some of the biggest names in advertising and marketing (lead image: Sherilyn Shackell, founder & global CEO of The Marketing Academy). The APAC Fellowship program is designed “exclusively” for CMOs, according to The Marketing Academy, and will […]

Photo sign made by human hands on blurred sunset sky as background
  • Technology

IAS Launches Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement For Google Video Partners

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has expanded its Total Media Quality for Google Video Partners (GVP) offering with brand safety and suitability measurement on GVP inventory. IAS said the new measurement offering will give advertisers the confidence to share their video ads on publisher websites and mobile apps beyond YouTube. GVP consists of publisher websites and […]

Sabio Launches Grant Program To Propel Campaigns For Change
  • Marketing

Sabio Launches Grant Program To Propel Campaigns For Change

Sabio will launch a new Campaign for Change grant program, awarding not-for-profit and profit-with-purpose organisations a services grant to the value of $5,000 or $10,000 respectively. With applications launching on Monday 17 July, the newly launched grant program is curated to support organisations that are committed to driving an impact and will arm purpose-led businesses […]

Kate Browne Is Here To Save Australians Thousands In Household Expenses Via Compare Club
  • Marketing

Kate Browne Is Here To Save Australians Thousands In Household Expenses Via Compare Club

Financial marketplace and advice company Compare Club, has today announced Kate Browne as its new head of research & insights. In the newly created role, Browne will be one of the public faces of the brand, using the business’s data and understanding of the financial challenges facing millions of households to lead campaigns with the aim […]

Wellcom Appoints Fresh Creative Director
  • Marketing

Wellcom Appoints Fresh Creative Director

Creative and Integrated Production agency Wellcom has appointed Oliver Hammerton as its new creative director. In his new role, Hammerton will lead creative for the agency and its clients to deliver diverse, innovative content, that seamlessly bridges the gap between creative and production. He has an extensive background in film, music, fashion, and advertising across […]