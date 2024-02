There’s Still Time To Enter This Year’s TikTok Young Lions!

You have less than one week to enter this year’s TikTok Young Lions, sponsored by TikTok, Nine, the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) and The Trade Desk.

Not only do winners win the admiration of the ENTIRE industry, but they also get to jet off to Cannes, France.

The annual competition is the perfect place for the industry’s young guns to test out their skills. It gives teams of two the chance to compete for national glory across five categories — Design, Digital, Film, Marketing and Media.

The winners of each category will go on to represent Australia on the world stage and win tickets to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Runners-up will also receive two tickets to Cannes in Cairns 2024.

To be eligible to enter, you need to be under 30 years old and have been born on or after 21 June 1993.

To find out more about the categories and to submit your application, check out all the information here:

Enter TikTok Young Lions HERE!

Here are the key dates you need to know:

Workshops: Monday, 12 – Friday, 16 February 2024

On Time Deadline first round submissions: Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Late Deadline first round submissions: Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Finalists announced: Thursday, 4 April 2024

Second round brief: Tuesday, 16 April 2024 (Live)

Film category judging (48hr round at 10am): Thursday, 18 April 2024 (Live)

Winners announced at cocktail party: Thursday, 18 April 2024

Cannes Lions Festival Week: 17 June – 21 June 2024