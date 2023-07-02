The Women In Media People’s Choice Poll Is Going Wild

We asked you to vote, and you delivered. The B&T Women in Media People’s Choice pole is heating up!

Presented by Are Media, the B&T Women In Media, awards celebrated the incredible women that work across the advertising, media, marketing and advertising industry.

The people’s choice award is arguably the most democratic of all of our awards. It’s the people’s chance to really really decide who they want to see given an award on the night.

So without further small talk, this is what the leader board looks like now:

1.Anjuli Patel – Seven Network 2.Isabella Keogh – VMO 3.Rachel Fyfe – The Pistol 4.Maya Ivanovic – Palin Communications 5.Karen Song – Paramount Australia & New Zealand 6.Elizabeth Baker – Zenith Media 7.Nina Kendall – Seven Network 8.Sarah Barcatta-McDougall – The Pistol 9.Samantha Villar – Nine 10. Amye Saunders – Mindshare

If you’re not on the list – or you’ve been booted off – time to get campaigning! Here at B&T we welcome all kinds of creative campaigning – from mass email outreach, Tik Toks or even (if you can afford it) skywriting!

Voting closes on Monday the 17th of July so get voting!

The person with the most votes will be crowned at our exclusive awards night taking place on Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal. To see the list revealed in person – buy your tickets HERE.

Here are some key dates to put in your diary:

Key Dates

Entries open: Thursday 13th April 2023

Entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 5th June 2023

Late entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 12th June 2023

Judging period: Monday 19th June – Monday 17th July 2023

Shortlist date: Friday 21st July 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 28th July 2023

Event date: 5:30-11:30pm, Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal