The Australian Women’s Weekly Celebrates Its 90th Birthday

The Australian Women’s Weekly is celebrating its 90th birthday celebrations with the release of its historic September issue, featuring fashion legend and style icon Maggie Tabberer on the cover.

On sale today, this special issue features a who’s who of the incredible women who have shaped Australian life since the magazine was first published in 1933, including Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Bindi and Terri Irwin, Olivia Newton-John, Nicole Kidman, Quentin Bryce and more.

The September issue’s cavalcade of icons also features heroes from earlier days including Enid Lyons, the first woman elected to the House of Representatives, trailblazing federal judge Elizabeth Evatt and Holocaust survivor and acclaimed artist Judy Cassab.

Leading the issue with an exclusive interview and photo shoot, two-time TV WEEK Gold Logie winner and TV veteran Maggie Tabberer opens up about her extraordinary career and private life, including her relationship with controversial photographer Helmut Newton, whose photos catapulted her to become Australia’s first supermodel.

As the trusted voice of Australian women for nine decades, The Australian Women’s Weekly celebrates its enduring success with this special issue – the first of a three-part series which will continue in the October and November editions, along with more exclusives and tributes.

The Australian Women’s Weekly’s editor in chief, Nicole Byers, has supercharged the 90-year-old icon to ensure the magazine evolves to reflect the times while still delivering on its long history of authentic content and quality storytelling.

“I am so proud to celebrate The Weekly’s 90th birthday with this series of very special issues,” Nicole said. “The Weekly has earnt such a special place in the heart of the nation and it is a privilege to honour the brand in this way. Integrity and quality are at the heart of all The Weekly does and this is why the brand still resonates with women so deeply and why we still are seeing increases in readership, 90 years on.”

On the choice of Maggie Tabberer to lead the September issue, Nicole said: “She wasn’t just a fashion icon, she was the heart and soul of The Weekly. Her effortless style, poise and vivacity resonated with our readers for decades and are undiminished today.”

Also in this issue, much-loved comedian and star of stage and screen, Denise Scott, exclusively reveals her devastating health battle for the first time; The Weekly interviews the Sara Quads, Australia’s first surviving quadruplets who engrossed the country in the 1950s and beyond; White Island survivor Stephanie Browitt and her mother Marie tell their story together for the first time; and The Weekly launches a competition to discover Australia’s Best Baker, with the winner set to appear in an upcoming edition of The Australian Women’s Weekly’s Children’s Birthday Cake Book.