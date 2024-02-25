Swifties Green With Envy As Jackie O Goes To Eras Tour Not Once, But TWICE

It was a hard weekend for those who failed to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

Not only did they miss the biggest event of the decade, but they were also forced to watch glitter-covered Swifties flaunt their Eras Tour t-shirts in their bitter green faces.

But there was someone who had no problem securing tickets. In a bold move, Jackie ‘O’ Henderson took to Instagram to reveal that she had secured tickets to not just one night of the Eras Tour, but two.

In the first post (from Saturday), Henderson is seen with her daughter Kitty. Dressed in a bright pink dress she has written “in my lover era #erastour”.

The post received a warm reception from her followers with Perez Hilton commenting “I need that dress” and celebrity bodyguard Joseph Daher commenting “amazing”.

Things took a sour turn, however, on Sunday when Henderson took to Instagram to post a picture of her and bestie Pip Edwards all dressed up for a second night of Taylor Swift.

Alongside the glamorous snap, Henderson wrote “Night 2 #erastour”.

Not everyone was so happy for the radio presenter this time round with one fan commenting “So there were some of us who couldn’t even get 1 ticket… and you got 2?”

Another fan did not hide her envy, writing “I’m so jealous!!! I’ve been trying my best to get tickets for my birthday tomorrow but no luck yet!!!”

One Instagram user clearly had a case of bad blood, writing: “wow all these celebrities get all the tickets where some people couldn’t get any and there is some who could get 2 and attend 2 shows”.

Thankfully, there were Instagram users on standby to stick up for Henderson, with one replying to the jealous fan with a simple “oh have a cryyyy”.

We are sure Henderson didn’t lose too much sleep over the comments…