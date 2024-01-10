Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!

Have you ever dreamed of being a morning breakfast host? Well, you might change your mind once you’ve seen a day in the life of Sunrise Host Katie Brown (which included a meagre 3 HOURS sleep)!

The Channel Seven presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to give insight into the realities of working on breakfast TV.

“TERRIFIC TUESDAY” She began with a picture of a slightly stressed emoji, she then included a rundown of her day which included a “movie marathon until midnight” and a “3:30 am wakeup”.

Functioning on a meagre three hours of sleep, the host had to present Sunrise Sport at 05:30am and Breakfast at 06:30am.

She then caught a 9 am flight to Brisbane before conducting 6 interviews at 11 am.

Before you get too worried about Brown’s health, it is important to note that the star later reassured fans that this was not her every day.

“Just a ballistic, fun, crazy kind of day”.

Brown was previously a 7NEWS Queensland sports reporter, however she joined the Sunrise team last year.

According to the Dailymail last year there were reports that she is sett o take over as sports presenter on Sunrise in 2025.

This would mean replacing veteran Mark Beretta who has worked at Seven since 2000.

Brown is a fan of Instagram and is open with her nearly 30,000 followers. On Wednesday she asked her followers to “ask her anything”.

One of the hot topics to come up was the question of her Sunrise Wardrobe. One fan asked if Brown had a choice of clothes to choose from in the mornings.

She responded by saying she did and that, on occasion, she got to keep the clothes.

Whilst some people might cry at the thought of a daily 03:30am start, Brown said that it didn’t bother her and that she naps most days.

She also shared her advice for young journalists, urging them to get work experience in their local town and to call news stations late morning asking for work experience.