Study: Aussie LGBTQI+ Grocery Shoppers Prefer Passion Over Price

NielsenIQ has revealed important differences in the way Australia’s LGBTQI+ community spend on groceries and respond to grocery brand packaging and marketing.

The NielsenIQ research found that LGBTQ+ Australian households spent $4.5 billion on groceries during the 12 months to February 2022, compared with $3.3 billion in Canada.

NielsenIQ’s Pacific managing director, Megan Treston said the unique research raises the voices of important demographic groups in Australian society and reinforces NielsenIQ’s commitment to presenting the true picture of Australia’s diverse grocery consumers.

“Our unique ability to segment and tap into this critical and growing consumer group via our Homescan Panel allows retailers and brands to better understand the size, differences in how they shop and how best to connect and engage with them,” added Treston.

PASSION OVER PRICE

“We know that the LGBTQ+ community cares more about and specifically seeks sustainable, socially responsible products compared to the general population. They are less concerned with price promotions,” said Treston.

HEALTH MATTERS

The NielsenIQ research also found that LGBTQ+ households are more likely to be vegan, vegetarian or have special dietary needs.

“The Australian LGBTQ+ community is very health conscious compared to the rest of the population,” explained Treston. “They demonstrate a strong commitment to following diets and are more likely to live a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle.”

Close to 40 per cent of LGBTQ+ households responded positively to buying products that claimed health benefits followed by weight loss and animal welfare claims.

This community actively looks for information on labels such as low-sugar, sugar-free, cruelty-free, plant-based, and organic products while making purchasing decisions. Food brands cannot afford to ignore this health-driven and immensely selective group when it comes to designing products and packaging for them.

NielsenIQ conducted this survey of Australian households in Q1, 2022 to better understand LGBTQ+ consumers. The survey presents data about LGBTQ+ consumers’ brand preferences, their lifestyle, selection criteria of retail outlets and grocery products.

“At NielsenIQ, we have a century-old legacy that holds diversity and inclusion at its core. We are proud of our efforts towards building an inclusive work culture for the LGBTQ+ community. Some of our senior executives are recognised as outstanding allies who support LGBTQ+ inclusion inside and outside the workplace,” concluded Treston.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

NielsenIQ conducted a survey of Australian households during the period: 27th of Jan until the 9th of Feb 2022. NielsenIQ’s Homescan panel comprises 10,000+ households representative of the total population (9.5 million households).

The survey presents data about LGBTQ+ consumers’ brand preferences, their lifestyle, selection criteria of retail outlets and CPG products.

The findings help to support a more diverse voice in the Australian society and strengthen NielsenIQ’s commitment to presenting the true picture of diverse consumers for the CPG industry.

Similar surveys have been undertaken by NielsenIQ in the UK, Canada, Spain, Mexico, and Poland.