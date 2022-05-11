Spotify Launches Australia’s First ‘Pod Club’, More Than Talk

Spotify’s newest launch is Australia’s first ‘pod club’, the equivalent of a book club for podcast enthusiasts, with host and podcast guru Melissa Leong talking to Australian personalities in the More than Talk series.

More than Talk will take a deep dive into podcast culture, helping listeners to uncover fresh podcasts and expanding their listening horizons with insights from Leong and her guests.

The lineup will cover everything from true crime to comedy, and includes guests such as Grace Tame, Steph Tisdell and Craig Foster.

Ben Watts, Spotify AUNZ head of studios, said: “We’re thrilled to work with some of Australia’s favorite personalities to show that podcasts really are more than talk. With 3.6 million podcasts on the Spotify platform covering everything from crime to comedy, global issues, relationships and fiction, they have become a big part of our culture as listeners lean into audio.”

“As podcasts continue to go from strength to strength, we hope this series helps showcase the diversity and quality of podcasts on Spotify, while also inspiring Australians to find their next favorite podcast.”

The first episode with Australian icon Grace Tame is available now on YouTube, featuring Grace’s favourite comedy podcast LOLs and why she’s choosing to say SCONO. If you’re interested, have a watch below: