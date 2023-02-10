Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
Nevada Fontana
By Nevada Fontana
SHARE
THIS



Launching in early February 2023 ahead of Sydney WorldPride, the SKITTLES® x Minus18 Ally Pledge is an online platform where Australians, for the first time ever, can formalise their support of the LGBTQIA+ community by completing a short educational course.

The platform will host a short eight-part educational course covering key LGBTQIA+ topics, including a guide to words and definitions in the LGBTQIA+ community and learning how to support people coming out. Those who complete this short course and finalise their pledge to support the LGBTQIA+ community will receive a SKITTLES® rainbow badge acknowledging this commitment and their status of ‘Active Ally’ as well as an ‘Ally Pack’ containing a range of items to help show support and enhance ally visibility. 

The platform has been created by SKITTLES® x Minus18 to ultimately help create a safer and more inclusive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community. According to a 2021 La Trobe University study, nearly 60 percent of the queer community report they had been discriminated against due to their sexual orientation, while almost three-quarters of trans and gender diverse respondents reported they were treated unfairly due to their gender identity within the last 12 months. More than half of LGBTIA+ participants  reported having high or very high levels of psychological distress during this time. This shows there is now more need than ever to create change to ensure all Australians are safe, empowered and surrounded by people that support them. 

SKITTLES® is also removing its iconic rainbow from packs. Its colour-less rainbow PRIDE packs are returning to supermarket shelves in February, with the aim of raising more awareness and support for the LGBTQIA+ community. This demonstrates the belief that “During PRIDE, only one rainbow matters, so SKITTLES® gives up theirs to support the LGBTQIA+ community”. 

Drew Davis, Mars Wrigley, Portfolio Director, said “We’ve come so far as a community but there is still so much work to be done. As a brand that represents the rainbow all year round, we are continuing to evolve and support in any way we can. The SKITTLES® x Minus18 Ally Pledge allows the Australian community not only to educate themselves but arms allies to become advocates for change.” 

Please login with linkedin to comment

drew davis lgbt LGBTIQA+ Minus18 Skittles Sydney World Pride

Latest News

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert
  • Marketing

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert

Australia-based Arid Zone has won two awards at the annual international PPAI Awards held in Las Vegas last month. The awards recognise and celebrate creative excellence in the global promotional products industry. Arid Zone won Gold Pyramid Awards for both Educational and Social Responsibility Client Programs for its Kinder Kit product used by the Victorian […]