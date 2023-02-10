Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

Launching in early February 2023 ahead of Sydney WorldPride, the SKITTLES® x Minus18 Ally Pledge is an online platform where Australians, for the first time ever, can formalise their support of the LGBTQIA+ community by completing a short educational course.

The platform will host a short eight-part educational course covering key LGBTQIA+ topics, including a guide to words and definitions in the LGBTQIA+ community and learning how to support people coming out. Those who complete this short course and finalise their pledge to support the LGBTQIA+ community will receive a SKITTLES® rainbow badge acknowledging this commitment and their status of ‘Active Ally’ as well as an ‘Ally Pack’ containing a range of items to help show support and enhance ally visibility.

The platform has been created by SKITTLES® x Minus18 to ultimately help create a safer and more inclusive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community. According to a 2021 La Trobe University study, nearly 60 percent of the queer community report they had been discriminated against due to their sexual orientation, while almost three-quarters of trans and gender diverse respondents reported they were treated unfairly due to their gender identity within the last 12 months. More than half of LGBTIA+ participants reported having high or very high levels of psychological distress during this time. This shows there is now more need than ever to create change to ensure all Australians are safe, empowered and surrounded by people that support them.

SKITTLES® is also removing its iconic rainbow from packs. Its colour-less rainbow PRIDE packs are returning to supermarket shelves in February, with the aim of raising more awareness and support for the LGBTQIA+ community. This demonstrates the belief that “During PRIDE, only one rainbow matters, so SKITTLES® gives up theirs to support the LGBTQIA+ community”.

Drew Davis, Mars Wrigley, Portfolio Director, said “We’ve come so far as a community but there is still so much work to be done. As a brand that represents the rainbow all year round, we are continuing to evolve and support in any way we can. The SKITTLES® x Minus18 Ally Pledge allows the Australian community not only to educate themselves but arms allies to become advocates for change.”