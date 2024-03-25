Singo & Gordon In The Money Following HUGE Property Sales

Advertising Legend John Singleton has sold his former Paddington head office for a whopping $30 Million.

Ben Vaughn of Ray White Commercial confirmed the deal last week, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that the final price was “north of $30 million”.

The 1452 square metre property is notorious in the ad world, with Singleton opening and running his first agency, SPASM, from the premises after purchasing it in 1976.

The property buyer has been confirmed as the estranged wife of Mike Cannon-Brookes, the billionaire co-founder of tech giant Atlassian, Annie Cannon-Brookes. Cannon-Brookes, who split from her husband last year, adds this property to her impressive commercial portfolio.

The sale signifies a huge period of change for the 82-year-old, who recently announced his separation from his wife, Sarah Warry, 44, after less than a year of marriage.

Singelton isn’t the only media mogul to have won big in the property department recently. Bruce Gordon, the billionaire owner of WIN Television network and the largest shareholder of Nine Entertainment Co., has sold his WIN Grand development site in Wollongong to development company Level 33 for an insane $70 million.

Birketu, Gordon’s private company, put the site up for sale in July last year, saying the proposed $500 million project could “reshape the city centre”. The sale has broken records and is the highest land value transaction for a development site in the Wollongong CBD.

“Level 33 are experts at residential and mixed-use commercial development, and we are pleased they share our vision for the site,” Birketu and WIN chief executive Andrew Lancaster told the Sydney Morning Herald.