shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw
shEqual and Women’s Health Victoria, have announced the upcoming launch of their podcast series, “Make it shEqual: Empowering Advertising to Get Equal.”
Based on ground-breaking research conducted by Kantar (commissioned by Women’s Health Victoria), the podcast aims to shed light on the significance of progressive, genuine, and authentic advertising that resonates with audiences and drives commercial success.
The five-episode limited series, hosted by Sarah Davidson (@spoonful_of_sarah) [LEAD IMAGE], former lawyer, entrepreneur, author, and host of the popular podcast “Seize the Yay,” delves into the world of advertising and its transformative potential.
Through in-depth conversations with industry experts, brand leaders, and cultural influencers, the podcast explores the journey toward authentic representation and its profound impact on audiences and brands alike.
Key messages of the podcast include the call for authentic, genuine, and equal representation in advertisements that mirror the diverse realities of Australian consumers. Listeners will be taken on a thought-provoking journey through conversations that challenge the status quo and emphasise the power of advertising to shape culture and contribute to social progress.
Lauren Zappa, manager of gender equality and capacity building at Women’s Health Victoria, highlighted the podcast’s significance, stating, “The ‘Make it shEqual’ podcast series bridges the gap between industry insights and societal change. It’s a powerful platform that advocates for authentic representation in advertising, fostering inclusivity, understanding, and connection.”
“Advertising is very much inspired by culture but very much contributes to it as well and can perpetuate parts of culture in good and bad ways.“ – Phoebe Sloane, senior copywriter, Clemenger BBDO
“There’s a huge dividend to be reaped if brands actually go ahead and invest in inclusion and diversity and representation” – Irene Joshy, regional creative head, Kantar Insights APAC & Australia.
“You don’t have to get it 100% right but it’s important that we are having the conversations and at least moving forward.” – Alex Piercy, national marketing manager, Coles.
“What we want to do is make sure that advertising and any sort of visual representation is really reflecting the diversity of the Australian community as it is today. We want everyone to be able to see themselves and see what’s possible for them.” – Emily Mcguire, CEO, Respect Victoria
“I have an opportunity to be an ally, but also have an opportunity to put things in place as a business owner to try and buck the status quo”, Dalton Henshaw, Founder & CEO, Bullfrog Media
“I love the opportunity to be able to speak to women who have just never been spoken to.” – Hilary Holmes, Founder, Holmes Beauty
“The change is happening now and it’s exciting to be part of that.” – Rosie Chong, Personal Branding Consultant
The “Make it shEqual” podcast seeks to inspire change and amplify the voices of those pushing for genuine and inclusive advertising. Industry professionals, brands, and consumers are invited to engage in this enlightening series, fostering dialogue and transformation within the advertising realm.
The “Make it shEqual” podcast series premieres on August 22, 2023, with all episodes available for streaming on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.
The research that underpins this research by Kantar and Women’s Health Victoria, is available to read here: Representing Real People in Ads: How to develop progressive, genuine and authentic
advertising with a strong commercial impact.
Please login with linkedin to commentshequal
Latest News
Matt Batten Joins Five By Five As New ECD
ndependent agency Five by Five Global has appointed Matt Batten to the role of Executive Creative Director of its Sydney business. This new appointment comes as the agency consolidates its leadership team in Australia with Stacia Grooby now heading up Strategy. Batten will also collaborate with Five by Five Global’s offices in Los Angeles and London to seamlessly connect the indie agency’s offering in brand, integrated advertising, digital, experiential, PR and content.
Are Media Boasts 5.9 Million Monthly Readers
Are Media is the star performer in the new Roy Morgan readership numbers, with strong growth across its print magazines. The combined readership of Are Media’s print titles rose 10 per cent in the June 2023 quarter versus the previous corresponding period in 2022 – to an average of 5.9 million readers a month – […]
Lifeline Appoints TG As Creative Partner To Help Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide
Appointed to drive the creative strategy behind an upcoming global suicide prevention campaign, Topham Guerin Australia will be supporting Lifeline International in ensuring that their message is effectively reaching target audiences.
Yes, Dude Wipes Are Actually A Thing & There’s Even These Ridiculous Ads To Prove It
For many of us the fear of having to use a public toilet is very real, namely for three reasons – privacy, cleanliness of said lavatory and the dreaded no toilet paper. Women have battled the public bog for years; hence why a pack of wet wipes is too often a handbag necessity. But apparently […]
Year13 Study Finds That Gen Z Are Lonely, Tired & Anxious
Zoomers are suffering from anxiety and lack of sleep, while struggling to make and keep friendships, according to a national youth wellbeing study by Australian digital youth engagement platform, Year13, in partnership with student accommodation provider, Scape. In the partnership’s first 2023 Gen Z Wellbeing Index, approximately two-thirds of young Australians were recorded as saying […]
ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award
The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) is calling for nominations for its Jayne Van Souwe (JVS) Research Industry Leadership Award. All research, data, and insights industry leaders (ADIA members and non-members) are eligible for nomination. The award is presented biennially to an individual who has significantly contributed to the growth, promotion or advancement of […]
Boomtown Unveils Its New ‘Untapped and Uncapped’ Campaign
Boomtown has unveiled its new ‘Untapped and Uncapped’ campaign, which rallies the nation’s marketers to put regional media buying on their planning agendas. The campaign, which is designed to engage marketers and media agency strategists by featuring marketers, includes the release of a new e-book and video series, featuring interviews with some of Australia’s top […]
Twitter’s Name Change Causes App Downloads To Plummet
At the start of this month, Elon Musk changed the name of Twitter to X as part of his strategy to create an everything app. However, in a delicious twist of irony, Musk’s attempt to create an everything app has led to no one downloading it. Since the name change, X downloads have fallen dramatically […]
Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access
Vodafone has partnered with Live Nation and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds, in a new partnership to give customers presale access to huge gigs in Australia. First up through the partnership, Vodafone customers will get exclusive presale access for tickets to see The Weeknd touring Australia in November 2023. More local and international superstar […]
Gourmet Traveller Announces The Winners Of The Annual Restaurant Awards
Gourmet Traveller last night unveiled the winners of the highly anticipated Gourmet Traveller Annual Restaurant Awards. As Australia’s longest-running restaurant awards, the country’s most esteemed chefs and restaurant personalities came together to celebrate the Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards, hosted at Brasserie 1930, inside the new Capella Sydney. Queensland’s fire-fuelled restaurant, Agnes claimed the top honour, […]
You Can Now Hijack The Cookies Of Climate Change Deniers Via Clemenger Bbdo
The Australian Youth Climate Coalition (AYCC) has launched a new campaign, NewsJacker, to highlight the rising scepticism towards climate change as a result of online misinformation and algorithmic echo chambers. NewsJacker, is a provocative website that arms the younger generation with a tool to break climate sceptics out of their misinformation echo chambers. On the […]
TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director
TBWA\Sydney and Eleven have bolstered their social and strategy capabilities with the appointment of Cal Guyll as social and content strategy director. Guyll brings 14 years of social expertise to TBWA’s multi-disciplinary strategy team, which is led by Sebastian Revell, and also joins the leadership of Eleven’s social team. Guyll has worked on best-in-class social, […]
Spark’s Frank Curcio Jumps To CHEP Media As Its New Head Of Product
CHEP Media has appointed Frank Curcio as head of product. In the new role, Curcio will join CHEP Media’s leadership team, while taking on responsibility for delivering a best-in-class planning product. Curcio joins from Spark Foundry, where he was the agency’s planning lead across clients including Toyota, Lexus, Saputo, Cancer Council, Peter’s and more. He’s […]
Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media
Food, liquor and hardware supplier Metcash has re-appointed Starcom to its media strategy, planning and buying account in Australia. Effective immediately, the re-appointment is inclusive of brands IGA, ALM, Independent Hardware Group and Total Tools and signifies an extension of the 15-year partnership between Starcom and Metcash. Starcom chief executive officer, Nick Keenan (lead image), […]
Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?
Technology has transformed retailers’ ability to engage with their customers, with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered recommendations now set to drive even more rapid change. However, many APAC retailers are still struggling to adapt. In fact, research has revealed that while 52 per cent of retailers in North America and 49 per cent of retailers in Europe […]
Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)
Richard Triggs (lead image), author of Uncover the Hidden Job Market – How to Find and Win your next Senior Executive role, is a leading executive recruiter, career coach and host of the Arete Podcast. In this guest post, Triggs offers some excellent touch points on the increasingly difficult job of retaining and motivating good […]
This Is Flow Named Australia’s Best Workplace
Think the Monte Carlo is the secret to a happy workplace? Think again with this This Is Flow news.
Afterpay Launches “Afterpay Where You Wouldn’t Believe” In First Work From BMF
Does your mail regularly come with heavy red lettering that says 'final notice'? B&T warns now of Afterpay's services.
“What’s That Useless Twat Doing There?” World Cup Podium Proves Politicised Shitshow!
Oscars prove it's not the only one to bungle its trophy giving, as World Cup medal preso turns into glorious soap opera.
Banks Bin Home Loan Ads As Interest Rate Hikes Bite Despite Bumper Profits
Banks bin ad spends as interest rates bite, as Westpac rescue helicopter forced back to actually rescuing people.
What The Women’s World Cup Taught Advertisers About BVOD
Did the success of the World Cup catch you with your pants down? This read will be akin to a new pair of underpants.
Sunday TV Ratings: Two Million Watch As Spain Are Crowned Winners Of The Women’s World Cup
B&T doubts we'll see the likes of the World Cup TV numbers again. Unless someone's hair catches alight on MasterChef.
Digital, Roadside & Regional Driving oOh! Revenues: CEO Cathy O’Connor
B&T never misses a chance to chat with the wonderful Cathy O'Connor. As much as she dreads it, that is.
Carman’s Kitchen Launches First Major Brand Campaign In 30 Years
B&T always starts the day right with a Carman’s muesli. Well, if you ignore the five coffees with sugar and the fags.
Are Advertisers Underutilising The News? A Whopping 70% Of Aussies Engage With Three Or more News Categories Including Lifestyle and Property
New research shows 96% of Aussies interact with news sites. The other 4% still think John Howard's the prime minister.
Dilmah Tea Celebrates Dilmah Founder In Latest Campaign Via RCJ Group
Due to British people in the B&T office we're very particular about our brand of tea. Actual fistfights, in fact.
More Than A Third Of Aussie Businesses Would Switch To Electric Vehicles To Boost Brand Image
Study finds businesses keen on a switch to EVs to improve brand image, all while possibly missing the point of EVs.
Cricket Australia Relaunches An Enhanced Woolworths Cricket Blast Program
This cricket news can only mean summer's not too far away. Not that we don't have all the football to get through first.
Digital Accountant Hnry Partners With History Will Be Kind
B&T's invented this fabulous joke - why would you never want to go to a rave with Hnry? Because it never brings the Es!
The Works Unveils “Trust Marks” To Differentiate Between AI & Human Work
The Works now revealing if its campaigns are human or AI-generated. Still not revealing if it pinched it from elsewhere.
Kmart Goes In-House For Its People & Planet Campaign
Kmart unveils campaign showing it's good for the planet, despite selling shit that looks like it's killing the planet.
Qantas Accused Of Misleading Advertising Over Special Return Fare To London
Qantas accused of misleading advertising, as Alan Joyce reveals real fears for the Italian marble in his kitchen reno.
B&T Women In Media: Audience360’s MD Jenny Parkes On Why Embracing Technology Skyrocketed Her Career
B&T's chatting with Audience360's Jenny Parkes on all things tech & her top career tips. We avoided any weather chat.
Colonial First State Launches New Platform “CFS Edge” Via It’s Friday
Has cost of living got you seriously considering moving back in with your parents? You're exempt from this banking ad.
Iraq Bans Advertising Screens After P*rn Hack
The government in Iraq has decided to ban ALL advertising screens across Baghdad after hackers managed to use the screens to show p*rn. On Saturday night, a p*rnographic film was shown at a major junction in the Iraqi capital. A source told AFP: “A person managed to hack into an advertising screen in Uqba bin […]
Carat Continues Cooking With Gas With Barbeques Galore Partnership
Notice a heady aroma of onion & pork & sage sausage emanating from Carat today? Sniff out the truth with this BBQ news.