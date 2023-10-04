Radio Ratings: Kyle & Jackie O Take Back Breakfast Crown

The sixth radio ratings survey came out today and, in Sydney, Kyle & Jackie O have once again wrestled the morning slot crown from Ben Fordham’s hands.

The duo had a 0.8 increase for the breakfast slot, gaining a 14.7 per cent audience share overall.

Meanwhile, Ben Fordham lost some ground bringing in a 14.2 per cent audience share compared to 14.6 per cent last month.

Overall it was a win for 2GB, however with an 11.1 per cent audience share compared to 10.9 for KIIS1065.

smoothfm 95.3 had a 9.1 per cent audience share overall, which was down by 0.8 per cent month on month.

Melbourne

In Melbourne, it was an overall win for 3AW, however GOLD104.3 had some impressive gains for the month.

3AW had a 15.8 per cent audience share whilst GOLD104.3 – which had an overall increase of 3.1 per cent this month – had an audience share of 12.7 per cent.

For the morning slot, Ross Stevenson and marketing guru Russel Howcroft had a slight decrease in audience share of -0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, The Christian O’Connell Show on GOLD104.3 had a 3.8 per cent increase.

Brisbane

In Brisbane, NOVA106.9 took the top spot with a 0.3 per cent increase and an overall audience share of 11.9 per cent.

KIIS973 had a one per cent audience increase coming in with an 11.8 per cent audience share.

104.5 TRIPLE M had an 11.4 per cent audience share and one per cent increase, whilst B105 had an 11.1 per cent audience share.