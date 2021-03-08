QUT And BCM Launch Campaign Celebrating Women In STEM
The new campaign highlights gender inequality in STEM fields and celebrates real-world STEM female advocates.
It responds to gender equality as one of the key priorities outlined in QUT’s Blueprint 6, the university’s strategic plan: which also includes aspiration, inclusion, professional engagement and ethical leadership.”
“We wanted to highlight QUT’s commitment to gender equality and specifically creating more equity for women in STEM, a traditionally male dominated field,” BCM Managing Director Paul Cornwell said.
The campaign, for example, challenges the reality that only 28% of STEM workers are female.
It also highlights unconscious personal biases with messages such as ‘Picture a scientist. Did you picture a man?’.
To improve the progression and retention of academic women in STEM, QUT offers support through a multitude of outlets, including a program to create networks, remove barriers and biases, provide better access to leadership positions, and actively involve senior staff.
In addition to this, the university hosts workshops to improve organisational culture, provides career mentoring and training, and of the QUT Excellence scholarships awarded in STEM, 50% are offered to women.
An advocate for women in STEM and a former CEO of the Australian Research Council, QUT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Margaret Sheil AO, shared her vision and insights on this topic in a speech given at a previous QUT International Women’s Day event.
“We need to recruit more women, and improve their promotion and retention rates, if we want to eliminate the unacceptable gap between genders.
“We don’t have to wait around for the structural changes to be reformed before taking action. We need to take focused, direct action, even while we engage in concerted systemic reform,” Professor Sheil stated.
This campaign reinforces QUT’s commitment to improve gender inequality having been on the Federal Government’s Gender Equity Employer of Choice list since 2005, something few Australian universities have achieved.
“We’re very proud to have worked with QUT on this campaign and are excited to see new outcomes for women in STEM and for equality in the workforce,” Cornwell added.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Voting For B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Awards Is Now Open!
Of all the awards B&T hands out, THIS is one of our favourites. That & our in-house 'staff f@ck-up of the month' trophy.
NRMA Insurance Unveil Next Instalment Of ‘Every Home Is Worth Protecting’ Campaign, Via The Monkeys
To demonstrate that every home is worth protecting, NRMA Insurance has released its latest campaign that sees the return of young boy Sammy as he continues his quest to look out for the homes of Australia’s iconic but vulnerable koalas. Created by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive, the campaign centres on Sammy as he […]
Westpac Launches New Campaign To Highlight Life’s Eventful Moments, Via DDB
Westpac has launched its new brand campaign, created by DDB Sydney, highlighting life’s eventful moments where all the surprise, excitement, vulnerability, and challenges can lie; in moments both big and small. Westpac Group Head of Brand, Advertising and Media, Jenny Melhuish said, “our new work builds on our ‘help’ series, which focused on those really […]
GHO Strengthens Equity Team With Hamish Stewart Promoted To Creative Partner
GHO has appointed Hamish Stewart as an equity partner in the business. Hamish joins GHO’s four existing partners to round out the diversity of experience offered by the agency across research, strategy, design, digital and creative marketing.
The MINT Partners Expand Client Line-Up For 2021
The MINT Partners, one of Australia’s leading integrated brand communications agencies have added a number of new clients to their roster for 2021. Using the exceptional disruption of 2020 as an opportunity to evolve the business, MINT has enjoyed recent success with an expanded portfolio across categories including food & beverage, fashion, design, and property. […]
Spotify Launches EQUAL: Global Commitment To Women In Audio
Coincidence this was unveiled on International Women's Day? Well, we don't think so. Well, we don't know, to be honest.
Northern Rivers Based Agency Barefruit Marketing Launches Innovative Campaign For Raine & Horne Office
The agency produced the commercial in just a few short months, when they were awarded the brief by Raine & Horne Ocean Shores, Brunswick Heads and Murwillumbah at the end of last year.
Institute Of Data Launches New Education Program For Marketers
Institute Of Data & the Ponds Institute are easily confused. Yet, one's the science of the epidermis & the other isn't.
Pinterest Launches International Women’s Day Campaign To Uplift Female Entrepreneurs
They say "the world's your oyster". That is unless you happen to be a Sydney Rock with a Kilpatrick or mornay dressing.
Tinder Supports LGBTQIA+ Community In Rural NSW With ‘Pride Ride’
Tinder is supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in rural NSW with a double-decker bus. Sounds like a plot to a film to us.
The Women Who Shaped Technology In 2020
Here's more confirmation of B&T's commitment to International Women's Day. And just wait for International Hot Dog Day.
Pymble Ladies’ College Collaborates With United Nations For New Brand Platform Via McCann
Thinking of sending your daughter to Pymble Ladies' College? Confirm the exhorbitant school fees with this new campaign.
Global Women Creates International Women’s Day Campaign Focused On ‘The Motherhood Penalty’, Via Saatchi & Saatchi
Here's some top work from "across the ditch". And by "ditch" we mean the Tasman Sea to New Zealand and not North Sydney.
Enero Group Snares 10’s Carla Webb-Sear For CFO Role
Enero's new CFO Carla Webb-Sear is down Officeworks getting supplies as we speak. Including a "JOHN" pencil case.
For International Women’s Day, Look Back At B&T’s Past Women Leading Tech Winners: 2021 Applications Close Today!
It's a fine line between retrospective & blatant rehash. As you'll discover in B&T's Women Leading Tech winner rehash.
LEGO Revises Its Iconic 1981 ‘What It Is Is Beautiful’ Campaign In Celebration Of International Women’s Day 2021
LEGO's undoubtedly a brilliant toy for kids, yet few grow up to design Barbie's camper or build the Millennium Falcon.
Taboola To Give $500,000 In Free Advertising To Women-Owned Businesses As Part Of International Women’s Day
It's top work from B&T's good friends at Taboola today. Not that we saw a card or fruitcake last Christmas, mind you.
Clarins Launches #LiveBeautifully Series Of Films To Celebrate International Women’s Day
Everyone needs a top Clarins moisturiser to fight the signs of ageing & the signs of putting up with dickheads all day.
BWS & M&C Saatchi Celebrate Mardi Gras With Store Makeovers & Drag Queen Deliveries
There's a few sore Mardi Gras heads in the B&T office today. We've not enquired to what else is sore, to be honest.
DDB Marks International Women’s Day By Recreating Iconic Phyllis Robinson Speech
Need motivation that doesn't need chocolate from a vending machine? Watch this & avoid anaphylactic shock from the nuts.
Sunday TV Wrap: Ultimate Tag Premieres To Play Chasey With The Competition
Last night's TV numbers proved robust indeed. Suggesting everyone was too hungover from Saturday to get off the couch.
Sportsbet Goes In-House For Latest Lunacy
Arguably not really reading the mood in the room, Sportsbet's gone and launched a campaign on global women's day.
Double J Shares The Fifty Game-Changing Women Of Australian Music For International Women’s Day
Double J unveils the 50 game-changing women of Australian music, with Collette and Nikki Webster shock omissions.
Samantha Armytage To Leave Sunrise
To her credit, NO ONE in Australia has had their weight & their ovaries profiled by media quite like Samantha Armytage.
Foxtel Doubles-Down On Women’s Sport For International Women’s Day
We are huge supporters of women's sport here at B&T. Although we can give or take that cage fighting stuff in all truth.
UN Women Australia Ask ‘When Will She’ll Be Right?’ In New Campaign, Via The Monkeys
The Monkeys again proving we're "not just ridiculously overpriced chops on the BBQ" with provactive new work for the UN.
WPP AUNZ Women Talk International Women’s Day
WPP AUNZ's top talent talks International Women's Day. And never does the toilet seat "up or down" debate rear its head.
Compare The Market’s Meerkats Take Centre Stage With Meerkat Mondays
In its first major creative work in 12 months, Compare the Market went to extraordinary lengths to bring audiences its latest TVC.
Digital News Sites Up 8% YOY, With SMH Retaining Top Spot
It appears the global pandemic has proven a boon for local news sites. Apparently, Pfizer shareholders are happy too.
ghd Appoints GrowthOps Digital As Digital Marketing Partner
Global hair styling brand, ghd has today announced the appointment of GrowthOps Digital as its digital marketing partner.