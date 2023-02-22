Priceline Pharmacy Celebrates Aging In “I’m Me” Campaign

Priceline Pharmacy has worked with agencies including Whippet,humann.and PHD on its Autumn campaign “I’m me” celebrating positive ageing.

The campaign is part of its ‘A Festival of You’ brand platform and will be distributed via TV, radio, OOH, experiential, PR and paid media.

The “I’m me” campaign stars Priceline Pharmacy Ambassadors Chrissie Swan and Ita Buttrose, as well as real Australian women, and focuses on acceptance, inner confidence and positive ageing.

The 30 second TV commercial features Chrissie Swan sharing her personal journey of ageing and celebrating who she is as a mature woman. She walks past a range of diverse women – including Ita Buttrose – finishes at a Priceline Pharmacy store where she feels understood and welcomed by the team member.

As part of the Autumn campaign launch, Priceline Pharmacy is releasing new nationwide research conducted by YouGov on behalf of the retailer, which found more than two in five Australian women aged 40+ feel invisible.

Priceline Pharmacy head of marketing, Gabby Tully says, “We want people to feel empowered to be their best selves, to feel represented and appreciated for who they are, to celebrate their individuality and give space for their voices to be heard. This latest installment in our Festival of You positioning spotlights women who feel invisible and celebrates ageing positively, together.

We want all Australians to feel heard, valued and seen when they visit one of our 470+ Priceline Pharmacy stores across the country for the campaign period and beyond.”

Creative led by Whippet, the campaign includes PR by humann., content by Medium Rare, experiential by Banter, media by PHD and production by Two Tractors.

Whippet’s executive creative director Tod O’Reilly said: “Authenticity was extremely important in developing the main message, which is why the women in our agency, from creative to account service, took the reins to drive the idea.”

“We know that all women have a unique statement to make about who they are – an insight that culminated in the powerful “I’m me” campaign,” said creative group head Rebecca Williams.

“We’re proud to say there was zero tokenism here, as the majority of the team, from inception to production, consisted of extremely capable, talented women.”

The “I’m me” campaign includes national TV ads featuring Chrissie Swan and Ita Buttrose, outdoor advertising featuring Chrissie Swan and supplier offers, social media and national radio advertising on the new The Chrissie Swan Show on the Nova network, a Mamamia partnership, launch event and panel discussion for media and influencers, and consumer promotion to win a $10,000 Luxury Escapes voucher for every eligible $10 purchase, plus instant win prizes.

Priceline Pharmacy will bring the campaign to life nationally with an integrated approach including TV, outdoor advertising, Mamamia partnership, social media, radio across the Chrissie Swan Show on Nova, and consumer promotion, as well as leveraging their network of 470+ stores, You Magazine and new website.