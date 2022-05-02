P&O And Bashful Encourage Australians To “Get Their Crew Onboard” With A Group Holiday

To bring this story to life, we embraced one of Hollywood’s most well known tropes – the heist film “getting a crew together” montage. Once the crew is assembled, the mission’s already complete – with a P&O Group Holiday, all you really need to do is get your friends and family onboard. Job done.

The spot first aired on Sunday, and will be shown on TV, VOD and on the big screen at the games throughout the footy season.

P&O cruises marketing director, Narelle Riley said: “A P&O Cruise is the perfect group holiday for friends, family, or special occasions. For one low ticket price, you can start your holiday the moment you step onboard, indulge in a range of food, drinks, and activities in spaces designed for groups, and enjoy breathtaking views every day. This felt like the perfect opportunity to leverage our long-standing partnership with the NRL and get the ultimate crew of Aussie players onboard with P&O Cruises.”

Daniel Barrett, Bashful creative director said: “If you’ve planned a group getaway, you know it isn’t easy. With P&O, the hardest part is wrangling your mates. Our heist concept was a nice way to bring this to life. We had a lot of fun collaborating on this project with P&O, the NRL, Ariel, and the Airbag team.”

Said Bashful strategy director and partner Guy Marshall: “P&O has always had a great proposition for groups but they’ve never put this offering front and centre with an above the line campaign. We wanted to put Group Holidays in the spotlight with some entertaining creative that aligned with an existing and authentic partnership. We think the work is going to put a group holiday with P&O on the consideration set for a lot more Australians.”

Bashful has worked with P&O for over eight years, delivering numerous campaigns spanning brand, retail, and beyond. Their partnership has resulted in effective creative work that has broken sales records for P&O Cruises Australia and been recognised at the Effies, the Mumbrella Travel Awards, and more.