Paul Kent “Stood Down” From News Corp And Fox Sports After Assaulting 33-Year-old Woman

Rugby league journalist and presenter Paul Kent has been stood down from News Corp and Fox Sports after being charged with assaulting a woman in his home on Friday.

Police were called to Kent’s home in Lilyfield at around 10:30am on Friday morning after reports of domestic violence. Police say Kent had assaulted a 33-year-old woman after an argument.

Both parties were reportedly arrested after police spoke to them following the incident. The woman was taken to Newtown Police Station and released without charge, whilst Kent was taken to Surry Hills Police Station and charged with common assault and choking a person without consent.

Kent writes for The Daily Telegraph and co-hosts Fox Sports show NRL 360.

Kent’s column did not feature in Saturday’s edition of The Daily Telegraph.

News Corp said in a statement that Kent would temporarily be “stood down” from his duties.

“Paul Kent has been stood down from his duties with News Corp and Fox Sports while he deals with this personal matter.”

He has been granted bail and will face court next Wednesday.