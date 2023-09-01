Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”

Paramount’s consuming 6-part mystery One Night launched yesterday with an elevated premiere in the stunning South Coast of NSW.

Every time we think of a memory, we reinvent it. Over time, our memories are more creation than reality. One Night explores this theme, pulling us in with an intoxicating mystery we yearn to untangle. But the real juice is in the complex emotional landscape of the characters and the oh so very fragile relationships between them.

Like a pot of soup left to boil over, we are left wondering when the tension will break into an outburst of screams, tears and accusations. Created and written by the award-winning Emily Ballou (The Slap, Taboo), One Night is the story of three women whose friendship all but disintegrates by the disturbing events of one night 20 years ago.

Nicole da Silva (Doctor Doctor, Wentworth), who plays Simone in the series, talks about the intricacy of her character and how this lends itself to the story.

“One Night is about three friends who finally come together after my character Simone writes a book about a tragedy that happened to them when they were teenagers. It questions whose story is someone’s to tell, and how we each interpret justice and truth.

“Emily Ballou’s writing is incredibly complex and layered. She weaves a raw and poetic look at not only friendship, but as someone says in the series – ‘the dangers of living in a female body’.

“I love what a catalyst Simone is to the story, she completely changes the trajectory of these three women. She’s messy, unfiltered, and in her rawness, demands that from everyone around her. She’s imperfect, and I’m always drawn to that in my roles. I’m interested in the contradictions that can exist within people and their relationships. And this series has an abundance of both.”

Sophia Mogford, executive producer, Drama and Comedy, Paramount ANZ said: “One Night is a fantastic drama, and such a timely, yet timeless story set against the dramatic backdrop of the New South Wales coastline, and brought to life by a great cast of international and local actors. It’s a production we are thrilled to be able to champion.

“This coupled with the opportunity to be teaming up with Easy Tiger, Fifth Season and Screen Australia on this compelling story, makes this a very special project. Local productions are a priority for us, and One Night joins The Last King of The Cross, North Shore and The Appleton Ladies Potato Race as another Paramount+ Original to get excited about.”

Screen Australia in association with Paramount+. Fifth Season is handling international sales for the series.

