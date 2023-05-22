NITV Takes A Stand Against Racism On Twitter

SBS’s National Indigenous Television Network is taking a break from Twitter to make a stand against relentless racial abuse.

The move comes just days after Stan Grant announced he is stepping down from his role as ABC’s Q+A host due to relentless racial abuse.

In a statement put on its Twitter account, the NITV expressed its unhappiness with the racism and hate they experience when using the platform.

On Sunday, the official NITV Twitter said, “You may have noticed we haven’t been using Twitter much lately. We’ve decided to take a break from it.”

“Australia doesn’t want a Voice; it wants to be deaf, dumb, and blind to our plights. It’s right in front of your eyes,” they continued.

“We’ve had enough of the racism and hate that we see and experience every day on this platform. It’s just not a place we want or need to be, particularly during a time when things are heavy enough.”

The team made it clear that they will continue to fulfill their mission of providing news, insights, opinions, and stories from the Indigenous communities across the continent.

In a retweet, the group said, “Whether it’s Stan Grant, NITV, or a football star, the relentless attacks on social media against Aboriginal people lately have been prodigiously archaic.”

