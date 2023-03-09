Nine Reportedly Deleted Footage Of MAFS Villain Tayla’s Emotional Speech

Channel Nine reportedly cut footage of MAFS bride Tayla’s emotional speech from Wednesday’s episode, deciding to keep her as a villain.

According to the DailyMail, Tayla (married to Hugo) wrote a super vulnerable message explaining why she has such a guard up.

Tayla has been heavily criticized by viewers for her cold and rude treatment of her husband Hugo.

However, apparently, when reading the raw and personal letter, Tayla broke down in floods of tears.

“Tayla barely got through the letter, she was crying her eyes out,” a cast member reportedly told the Daily Mail.

“She didn’t tell anyone about it. She just pulled the letter from underneath her dress and began reading it out,’ the source explained.”

Apparently the other cast members including Alyssa and Cam ran over to comfort her.

If this is true, then it would be a sharp deviation from how she has been portrayed to date.