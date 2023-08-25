Nike U-Turns & Will Release A Limited Run Of Women’s Goalkeeper Jerseys

Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Nike has announced that it will sell a “limited” number of England, US, France and Netherlands goalkeeper jerseys from the Women’s World Cup.

England goalkeeper and penalty shootout hero Mary Earps (pictured) had previously slammed the sportswear brand after it refused to sell replicas of her green jersey.

A petition in support of Earps garnered some 150,000 signatures and Tracey Crouch, Britain’s sports and communications minister, even submitted a motion in Parliament calling on Nike to release the replica kits.

Nike said that the kits would be available for sale through each team’s federation website but did not say how many or when.

“We recognise that during the tournament we didn’t serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad’s goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women’s goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future,” said a Nike spokesperson.

The company also added that it had invested more in this year’s Women’s World Cup than any other global tournament to date.

Goalkeeper kits tend to be more expensive to produce given that they have a smaller pool of buyers (because who actually wants to play in goal?) and their often garish designs require a separate manufacturing run.

However, Earps pointed out that her Manchester United jersey — produced by Adidas — sold out. What’s more, Nike already makes goalkeeper jerseys for the England men’s team.

Adidas and Puma which made kits for 10 and two of the teams at the tournament, respectively, do not offer replica goalkeeper jerseys. However, Hummel, which Denmark’s jerseys and Castore, for Ireland, have each released replica goalkeeper jerseys.



