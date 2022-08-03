New LinkedIn Data Reveals Adland Could Face Upheaval As Gen Z Moves In

The results from LinkedIn’s quarterly Workforce Confidence Index report are in, and the world of media and advertising could be in for a shock as younger generations are seeking changes to how they work.

With younger Australians filtering into the workforce thanks to worker shortages nationally, the report showed decisively that Gen Z and Millenials are looking for more fulfilling and beneficial work environments.

The stats showed that younger Aussie workers are more likely to seek better work/life balance (Gen Z – 51 per cent) and more enjoyable work (Gen Z – 50 per cent).

It also highlighted that young Australians are driving the interest in the 4-day work week (Gen Z – 63 per cent, Millennials – 67 per cent), unlimited PTO (Gen Z – 44 per cent, Millennials – 32 per cent) and free mental health benefits (Gen Z – 33 per cent, Millennials – 24 per cent).

That’s not to say other age groups aren’t interested in these changes, however – in total, 1 in 3 Australian workers would consider a small pay cut if the job offered better work/life balance (36 per cent), more enjoyable work (35 per cent) or a greater sense of fulfilment (32 per cent).

Matt Tindale (pictured), managing director of LinkedIn Australia, said that the change in perspective from many Australian workers most likely comes from the two years of disruption faced since the beginning of the covid pandemic.

“Although younger workers are driving demand for better non-cash benefits, Aussies of all generations are looking for roles with benefits like flexible work arrangements, a four-day work week and unlimited PTO. Australians are now slightly more confident overall about their work experience/education, their organisation’s recent performance and the time they can devote to job seeking than they were in January of this year.”