National Breast Cancer Foundation Announced as Charity Partner For NYE Sydney

The National Breast Cancer Foundation has been announced as the Charity Partner for Sydney New Year’s Eve.

The Australian not-for-profit organisation is represented by the pink ribbon and raises money to fund world-class research towards its vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. Research that saves lives through a better understanding of how to prevent and detect breast cancer early, stop the progression and recurrence of breast cancer and effectively treat hard-to-treat and metastatic breast cancers. Since its launch in 1994, more than $200 million has been raised, with funds being invested into more than 600 breast cancer research projects across Australia.

“The National Breast Cancer Foundation is thrilled to be the official charity partner of the City of Sydney’s 2023 Sydney New Year’s Eve,” CEO and associate professor Cleola Anderiesz said. “We are excited to see Sydney light up pink to support the work of the foundation – funding world-class research towards our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer”.

“We hope all Australians can join us to GLO PINK this New Year’s Eve to support the 57 Australians diagnosed with breast cancer each and every day. It’s thanks to partnerships like this and the support of the Australian public that we can continue to fund research that will change the future for all those diagnosed with breast cancer”.

As one of the first cities to ring in the new year, Sydney sets the benchmark for New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world with 20 minutes of fireworks over two displays, a smoking ceremony, pylon projections and lighting display, illuminated vessels on the water and a surprise appearance from everybody’s favourite Heelers, Bluey and Bingo.

For the first time in the event’s history, AI technology will be used to create animated segments that will be projected onto the pylons of the Sydney Harbour Bridge throughout the evening.

Fifteen months in the planning, Sydney New Year’s Eve is regarded as one of the largest and most technologically advanced fireworks displays in the world. “New Year’s Eve on Sydney Harbour is objectively one of the most spectacular annual events on the planet,” Lord Mayor, Clover Moore AO said. “The event highlights the best qualities of this city – our glorious harbour, relaxed lifestyle and penchant to party.

“The festivities bring together people of all ages from more than 200 cultures that make up our city, as well as thousands of interstate and international visitors”.