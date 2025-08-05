MrBeast & Mark Rober Urge Brands To Throw Weight Behind #TeamWater Campaign

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, and fellow YouTube star Mark Rober have urged brands to join #TeamWater by making donations and utilising their platforms to spread the message.

#TeamWater is a global campaign aiming to bring clean water to 2 million people. Powered by content creators from over 84 countries with a combined reach of 2 billion subscribers, the initiative will look to raise $40 million by August 31.

Tom Muller, chief executive of WaterAid Australia told B&T that companies are encouraged to join the fight. “We’re actively inviting companies to join #TeamWater by making donations and using their platforms to spread the message.

“The most meaningful way for a company to get involved is to lead by example: contribute to the campaign and proudly share that commitment with their customers, staff and networks. Companies that step up can amplify their impact by engaging their audience, encouraging them to donate and showing they’re serious about being part of the solution.”

In partnership with international non-profit WaterAid, the campaign blends creator influence with four decades of global water expertise to make lasting change.

From the deserts of Colombia to the mangrove forests of Bangladesh, #TeamWater will work with communities across the world and rally voices globally through the power of creators and their audiences. MrBeast and Mark Rober will lead the charge with call-to-action videos across their platforms, activating a global network of creators to raise awareness and drive donations.

The media strategy is built around creating a global moment of attention while tailoring the story for local relevance.

“We started with a global media launch in partnership with creators MrBeast and Mark Rober on Saturday, which generated widespread international coverage across major news outlets, lifestyle media and business press,” added Fuller. “In Australia, our focus will be on securing national media coverage that highlights WaterAid’s role in the campaign and brings forward local voices, whether that’s Australian creators that we are working with, community stories or WaterAid experts.

“We’re targeting mainstream broadcast media, print and digital news outlets, as well as industry media in sectors like water, environment and philanthropy. The campaign’s media plan will evolve throughout the month, starting with the major launch and following up with milestone stories as funds are raised, creators release content and impact stories begin to emerge.”

#TeamWater will also be leaning on YouTube and TikTok creator networks to fuel the global movement through authentic, community-driven engagement.

#TeamWater brings together creators of all sizes, from mega-creators like Kai Cenat, Michelle Khare, Zach King, DudePerfect, JerryRigEverything, Pierson, Cleo Abram, Alan’s Universe, Gordon Ramsay, and Hank Green, to creators just starting out. Every voice matters and every community can make a difference.

“We’ve seen the power of the internet when it rallies behind a cause, from planting millions of trees to removing millions of pounds of trash from the ocean,” said MrBeast and Rober in a joint statement. “Now, we’re taking on clean water, because no one should have to live without it.”

#TeamWater marks the third large-scale environmental campaign led by Mr Beast and Rober, following the success of #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas, which together raised over $50 million to plant 20 million trees and remove 30 million pounds of trash from oceans, rivers, and beaches worldwide. This new campaign harnesses the reach of creators across platforms to mobilise people to take collective action on one of the world’s most urgent challenges: clean water access.

Despite progress, millions lack access to clean water. To help close that gap, every dollar donated through ‘#TeamWater’ will go directly to funding clean water projects around the globe.