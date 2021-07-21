MDI Announces 2 Senior Hires

MDI Announces 2 Senior Hires
Marsha Montebello
By Marsha Montebello
multinational mobile marketing research and consulting firm – MDI (Mobile Digital Insights) has grown its operations and revenue substantially over the last 12 months, resulting in 2 key senior hires to support its continued growth.

2020 – 2021 has seen strong year on year revenue growth across its Australian, South African and Americas operating units with added substantial growth from Europe, demonstrating the market’s interest in the ‘In the Moment’ mobile digital-first platform.

To meet this growth MDI has recruited heavily, adding a significant headcount including four graduates and several interns over recent months.

In more senior hires, MDI has appointed Dr Kim Albert as managing director of its Australian operations and Marsha Montebello in the newly created role of commercial director.

Kim Albert brings a wealth of management and market research experience to MDI having previously held senior roles including executive director, Kantar TNS and chief solutions officer, DBM Consultants.

Marsha Montebello (Pictured above) has over 20 years of client-side insights, brand, strategy and innovation experience. She most recently worked at Bulla Dairy Foods as their head of growth, and before as Insights lead at Target and Dairy Australia.

MDI, CEO, James Fergusson, said: “Kim brings a focus on high performing teams and quality research to our growing business and she is proving to be a great addition to the MDI team”.

Newly appointed managing director at MDI, Albert said: “MDI is a dynamic, young business focussed on in-the-moment research and I’m really enjoying the excitement of helping this entrepreneurial business scale up!”

Commercial director at MDI, Montebello, said: “Finding an agency that is innovative in their thinking and approaches but grounded in solid research practices is not that easy, MDI well and truly satisfies this brief and I’m delighted to be on board.”

“Marsha is a strong fit with MDI and is ideally qualified to collaborate with our FMCG clients in the development of innovative, effective yet disruptive in-the-moment research methodologies with the aim to deliver sound commercial results,” Ferguson added.

