Maxibon Announces Breakfast-Inspired Waffle On Campaign & New Flavour
Solomon Nivison-Smith
Solomon Nivison-Smith
Aussie ice-cream brand Maxibon has announced its newest innovation, Maxibon Waffle On, in a move set to shake up both the ice-cream sandwich and breakfast industries.

Available from July 18th, the Maxibon Waffle On is a change of pace for the brand and a reminder to all that ice-cream can be a breakfast food if you really squint at it.

The classic biscuit half of the double-edged Maxibon will be replaced with two sugar-dusted waffles, while the other side is coated with caramel white choc, hazelnuts and cookie crumbs.

Fans of the cult-favourite ice-cream will now have to make the toughest choice imaginable in the dessert aisle – waffle or choc?

Commenting on the launch, head of marketing at Peters Ice Cream Andrea Hamori said: “We know how much Australians love Maxibon, it’s become a staple in so many Aussie freezers. Maxibon is all about being ‘born different’ and we know our consumers love different and love bold. So, we are extremely excited to be launching Maxibon Waffle On, our biggest innovation to date.

“Not only have we transformed the biscuit end for the first time ever, but we are pushing the breakfast boundaries giving our fans a Maxibon take on brekkie they can enjoy anytime, anywhere.”

As always, remember to avoid gripping your Maxibons by the ice-cream end unless you want a bad case of sticky fingers.

