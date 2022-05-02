Love Media And Yango Join Forces To Create Agency Group Orchestra

Orchestra has been designed to bring brand, performance, and data into one cohesive structure. Where bigger agency groups are geared towards the needs of large-scale clients, being fully independent means that Orchestra can remain flexible and nimble to the needs of SMEs and start-ups who are evolving at a rapid pace.

Managing director of Love Media, Tony Woodward, says: “Gaining a deep understanding of each client’s unique business goals is key. We believe that prioritising both brand and performance strategies upfront is important to ultimately drive results for our clients – to deliver the outcomes that they need to grow their brands and build their customer base.”

In the past 2 years, Love Media and Yango have together won and retained a number of clients, including Surf Life Saving Foundation – Lotteries, Doctors On Demand, Byte Australia, and Spaceship Financial Services.

By utilising market-leading technology platform Rubii, these clients are able to gain real-time visibility into campaign cost and performance that keeps Orchestra accountable.

In addition to brand media, performance, and data, Orchestra has built a list of preferred independent partners in social, creative services, marketing strategy, and PR.

“We’re so proud of what we’ve been able to build here” says Eb Yusuf, head of strategy for Yango, “because the Orchestra model allows us to offer fully flexible end-to-end solutions for clients who need holistic thinking but can’t afford to retain several specialist agencies at once. No red tape means we can make things happen, fast.”

Orchestra’s key strength is in its people. In building out these partnerships, Orchestra has gathered a group of highly experienced industry professionals who have combined their individual and specialised knowledge into a streamlined process. “Our structure gives SMEs access to senior-level advertising professionals on the day to day – meaning the people who pitch on the business will actually be the ones working on the account”, says Luke Povee, general manager of Yango.

Head of Partnerships, Ant Douglas said: “When we started Love Media in 2019 we knew where our strengths lay and understood that to deliver everything that our clients needed it would be imperative to establish strong partnerships with other specialist agencies to give us a fighting chance against the holding groups. In our relationship with Yango we have found a team that is not only highly capable but also aligned in our values relating to client service and our organisational culture.”

Orchestra ensures that clients will have the very best in the business servicing their needs with one centralised “Conductor” to lead the day-to-day, whilst also conducting the various teams involved in any given project, campaign, or client.

