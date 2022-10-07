Lot Fourteen Picks Refuel Creative To Lead Social Media Marketing

Adelaide-based marketing agency Refuel Creative has added Lot Fourteen, South Australia’s innovation district for high-tech, defence, space and creative industries, to its client roster.

Following a competitive selection process, Lot Fourteen selected Refuel Creative to lead its social media marketing and show the world that South Australia is an exciting centre for business, innovation, and culture.

Refuel Creative will be responsible for taking Lot Fourteen’s social media to the next level. The team at Refuel will produce original and creative social content that matches Lot Fourteen’s forward-thinking ambition leveraging its current market position and momentum and continuing to drive national and international business and investment attraction.

“Partnering with Refuel allows us direct access to a multi-skilled account management team,” said Jenny Hassam, communications and media manager at Lot Fourteen.

Refuel Creative brings a creative, data-driven approach to its work, and are excited to be playing a role in the future of South Australian business and innovation with Lot Fourteen.

“We’re really excited to welcome Lot Fourteen to the team at Refuel Creative,” says Ryan Jones (pictured, right), founder and CEO at Refuel Creative. “I’ve benefited from Adelaide’s startup training ecosystem, allowing us to grow Refuel into the business it is today. Adding South Australia’s new home of innovation and startups to our client roster is a great next step for Refuel and something I’m truly passionate about on a personal level.”

Refuel Creative has enjoyed success with a diverse range of clients across different industries, including the tourism, not for profit, and industrial sectors. Its work with Lot Fourteen will build on this.