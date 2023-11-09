Kickstart The Weekend For Your Company With B&T’s Friday Quiz
Latest News
Amperity’s Billy Loizou On Why Marketers Need To Break From Tradition This Holiday Season
The way consumers shop during the holidays has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. Not only are they starting earlier, but with inflation and the soaring cost of living, both in-store and online retail across Australia have seen a slowdown in spending. The pressure is on for brands to stand out with their holiday […]
Rasic and Partners Team Up With Australian Native Products
Rasic and Partners has been appointed as the creative, media and production partner for Australian Native Products this week and will be working across the entire brand. Australian Native Products is the world’s largest grower of Lemon Myrtle, supplying the ingredient globally to brands across culinary, skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, beverages, cleaning, and other […]
“Audiences Can Expect Australian Humour And How That Is VERY Different TO American Humour” – B&T Chats To The Cast Of NCIS SYDNEY!
It’s finally here! The hotly anticipated NCIS Sydney is premiering tonight. The Paramount show is the first in the franchise to be filmed outside of the US (excluding Hawaii) and will be shown at prime time in the US on CBS as well as here in Australia. With global fame soon to be calling their […]
“This Sunday Is Gonna Blow Your Mind”: MasterChef Family Expands With Premiere Of Dessert Masters
Dessert Masters hits Network 10 this Sunday. B&T sat down with Sarah Thornton, head of non-scripted at Paramount Australia, to get the behind-the-scenes rundown on the new series. Following the traditional MasterChef format, Channel 10 is bringing the best of the best pastry cooks in Australia into the MasterChef kitchen to prepare some mind-blowing sweet […]
Icon Agency Launches Two Annual Scholarships In Partnership with FCF
As part of its partnership with a global entity, Future Communicators Foundation (FCF) Icon Agency has announced two annual scholarships, each worth AU$10,000, for senior undergraduates pursuing Public Relations degrees at RMIT University, Melbourne. Lead Image: Icon Agency Team The four-year Icon Agency/ FCF Scholarship Program rewards two students by offering financial and mentoring support […]
Clems Embrace The Great North In Alcoholic Ginger Beer Campaign
Clemenger BBDO have strengthened their partnership with Great Northern, partnering for new alcoholic ginger beer campaign. Building on Great Northern’s existing platform of ‘The Beer For Up Here,’ the brand tasked Clemenger BBDO with creating a new product campaign launching Great Northern Ginger Beer. Great Northern is recognised as a cultural icon with a handle […]
Tassal Launches Expanded Range With Campaign Via Havas
Tassal is making a huge splash across an integrated brand platform as it extends its brand reach to now encompass prawns and barramundi, shifting to a new brand position – “Tassal – It’s Australian For Seafood”. Working alongside Kantar, Tassal identified there was an opportunity to seize the moment when acquiring Cone Bay Barramundi. With […]
WPP Jane Geraghty As Global Chief Client Officer
WPP today announces the appointment of Jane Geraghty (lead image) as chief client officer. Based in New York, she will be responsible for leading WPP’s key client relationships and overseeing the company’s Global Client Leaders. Geraghty is currently CEO of Landor & Fitch, WPP’s specialist brand and design consultancy, and will remain a board member of Landor & […]
Seven Reports 3% Drop in Earnings For FY23 Despite Ratings Dominance
Despite being Australia’s most watched free-to-air network, the Seven Network’s revenue was down 3 per cent during F23 for a total of $1,488 million. Lead image: L-R James Warburton & Kerry Stokes Seven West Media shares were trading near a 52-week low on the ASX, sitting at just 27c at the time of writing. In […]
Omnicom Media Group Australia Tops The Latest RECMA Rankings
OMG Australia has announced it has topped the RECMA report measuring agencies overall profile, structure, and capabilities. This follows OMG topping the RECMA billings reports earlier this year. OMG Australia has taken the top spot in the latest RECMA quali-report, which is considered by many the most comprehensive independent review into Agency capabilities across holding […]
QIC Billboard Goes Live With Cutting Edge Smart Tech
Local businesses and national companies will have the opportunity to reach a broader audience and a wider demographic, with QIC unveiling its first-ever large format external digital billboard at Hyperdome Shopping Centre in Brisbane. Set to empower businesses, the billboard is one of the best of its kind ever built in Queensland, providing a powerful […]
New Media.Monks Report is an AI Roadmap for Marketers
Media.Monks has published a report with Salesforce, “Generation AI: The Path to Agile and Empowered Marketing Teams,” outlining a path for marketers to revolutionize their marketing operations with AI. Recognizing that the next generation of marketers will be defined by its ability to put AI into practice, the report walks through the architecture of an […]
Best Of The Best Experiential Producers, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
B&T's counting down adland's 10 best experiential producers. Had it been pizza toppings, anchovies would've won.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Chase Takes Entertainment Crown For Seven
One need only look at these TV numbers to see the enduring appeal of Larry Emdur. He's TV's equivalent of mashed potato.
Jameson Whiskey Channels “Most Interesting Man In The World” But Comes Up Well Short
Too much Jameson can make you mysteriously pine for an ex at 3am. If that's you, best avoid this.
The Works Creates “The Unseen Machine” – Then Destroys It
Does your office have lively debates over AI? You should enjoy this. "Who drank all the milk?" we can't help you with.
Hilton Ditches Traditional CVs With TikTok #HireMeHilton Campaign Via History Will Be Kind
First it was dancing, now it’s a new hunting ground for jobs - #HiremeHilton encourages Aussies to ditch CVs for TikTok videos to land their dream hospitality gig
“Merry Ham-Mas!” Kmart In Total Damage Control After Christmas Ham Bags Infuriates Jewish Community
This tasty stuff-up is a contender for B&T's annual top 10 blunder list. That is if we ever bothered to compile one.
NIQ Switches On Largest Omnishopper Panel In Australia
NIQ has switched on the largest omnishopper panel in Australia to capture data for 69 retail banners across Grocery, Liquor, Convenience, Pharmacy, General Merchandise, Home Improvement, Beauty Specialists, Pet Specialty, Fresh Specialty, & Pure Player Generalists.
Apple TV+ Now Available On Fetch
Fetch TV has announced that Apple TV+ is now available on the Fetch aggregation platform. Apple TV+ offers premium dramas and comedies, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including hit series Silo, Hijack, Foundation, Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon Ted Lasso, as well as the third season of Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning […]
Ryan Reynolds’ Ads For LinkedIn Play For Laughs, But Is It All Just Misplaced Ageism?
As this proves, it's a fine line between comedy & ageism. We'll leave it to the likes of Cindy Gallop to be the arbiter.
White Ribbon Is Ensuring Violence Against Women Makes Headlines In Innocean Campaign
Great stuff from the Innocean team as always. Yet depressing we still need campaigns like this in Australia in 2023.
oOh! Unveils One Of The Southern Hemisphere’s Largest Airport Billboards With Qantas & City of Melbourne
Is your highlight of any overseas trip the duty free? Get set to grab your Toblerones & your litre gin with this news.
OOH Live Stream Pet Adoptions Hit Finland Streets
Nordic pet store giant has revolutionized pet adoption with the world’s first fully live-streamed outdoor campaign A nationwide cat crisis is unfolding in Finland, where over 20,000 cats are abandoned each year, and animal shelter resources are stretching thin. Now Nordics’ largest pet store chain Musti Group is launching Adoption Live, the world’s first fully […]
Nikon & Bastion Help Make Your Creations “Something” In First Collaboration
Nikon Australia and Bastion’s first collaboration, the ‘Make it Something’ platform, is the next evolution for the brand, unpacking the creator spirit. The ‘why’ behind every play and the motivation to move forward. With more ways of ‘exhibiting’ work than ever, this campaign celebrates putting the work in to get the work out. An eclectic […]
me&u Expands Hospitality Ecosystem With Toolset To Transform Marketing
Leading global hospitality and tap, order, pay technology firm me&u has unveiled an expansion to their hospitality ecosystem with ‘me&u engage’ – a toolset to transform venue marketing by providing deeper customer insights and unlocking new revenue streams. Developed in partnership with global SaaS leader Eagle Eye, me&u engage is an omnichannel loyalty, promotions and […]
Today The Brave Expands, Adds Senior Production & Account Talent
If you're like B&T and expect Today The Brave staff to look like Braveheart extras, you'll be disappointed again here.
Why ‘The Anatomy Of Humbug’ Is A Must Read For Adland
This is part book review, part opinion piece. Alas, no tips on the perfect glazed Christmas ham, however.
IMAA Launches Latest E-Learning Module
Want to better educate yourself on adland? This may be it. Alternatively, don't put the kettle on when the ads come on.
The Pistol Pulls The Trigger On Prevention Messaging For Cancer Council Victoria
There is no more insidious scourge on this planet than cancer. That and Collingwood supporters.
“The Uncomfortable Feed” Takes Over Milkdrop Social Media In Campaign Via Leos To Redefine Breast Pump Design
It's very rare industry breast pump news today. Although B&T does stress we draw a line at the penile variety.
Pollinate Study: Aussie Zs The Most Optimistic Generation, Most Concerned About The Environment
New study finds that having really crap music and living with their parents no impediment to Gen Zs' happiness.
Ideally Secures $2.15m Investment Led By Icehouse Ventures
Customer insights innovation platform, Ideally, has taken on $2.15m in seed investment led by Icehouse Ventures alongside Brand Fund 1, as the company expands services within Australasia, and hires key staff. Lead image: L-R – Joshua Nu’u-Steele, Brendan Cervin, James Donald Incubated by TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable – the partnership behind the brand tracking phenomenon Tracksuit […]
JCDecaux Partners With Scope3 To Launch Carbon Emissions Measurement For OOH
Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand has announced its partnership with Scope3, a provider of scope 3 emissions data to measure and report the carbon footprint of media and advertising. The collaboration will introduce Out-of-Home advertising into the emissions footprint tool for the first time, enhancing transparency for the channel and empowering media […]
Uber Carshare Challenges The Traditional Notion Of A Second Car In New Work Via Special
As much as B&T endorses car share, we're disappointed in the lack of flying cars or Star Wars X-34 landspeeders.
Former VMLY&R Managing Partner Katherine Chen Named Cummins&Partners Sydney GM
Katherine Chen bringing her talents to the Cummins&Partners' team. And not merely the interoffice limbo competition.