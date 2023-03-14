Kantar Study Finds Removing TV Could Reduce A Campaign’s Impact By 39% 

Sofia Geraghty
As marketers are forced to cut spending, many will be looking at which channels to cut and which to keep. 

The media landscape is more fragmented than ever, meaning many marketers could be tempted to trade in traditional channels for cheaper alternatives. 

Research conducted by Kantar, however, shows that cutting traditional channels, such as TV, could have a negative impact on the campaign’s overall effectiveness. 

Whether the objective of the campaign is to drive awareness, create conversion or drive consumers through the entire purchase funnel, removing TV from the media mix will risk an average loss of 39 per cent of brand impact.

The independent analysis conducted by Kantar, in partnership with ThinkTV, found that measured the impact of 179 real-world campaigns between 2017 and 2023. 

Kantar measured how individual channels performed on their own and in conjunction with others, in relation to four key brand metrics.

Through consumer surveys, Kantar measured brand awareness – whether a brand is top of mind, generating buzz or familiarity; brand association – the consumer’s perception of the brand, e.g. quality, convenience; brand motivation – change to brand equity, e.g. affinity or advocacy; and brand consideration – the consumer’s intention to buy.

For generating impact at the top of the sales funnel, TV and OOH advertising came out top, and total TV was in ⅘ of the top 5 combinations. 

When it came it closing the deal i.e the bottom of the sales funnel, TV and social emerged as the leader, with TV being present in ⅗ of the top combinations.

The study looked at the impact a channel had on is own (solus) and well as how effective it is in interaction with other mediums.

For campaigns looking to activate the top of the marketing funnel, TV is a vital part of the mix with the top three channel combinations including TV. The next three combinations that do not include TV were found to be 67 per cent less effective at driving brand impact.

Overall brand impact

Across all four brand metrics, Total TV generates the greatest brand impact – twice that of the second-best channel.

Some channels work well alone, others need support

In isolation, Total TV, online display, news in print and other video (short form and programmatic video advertising) perform strongly whereas social, out-of-home and YouTube all rely on the support of other channels to make a genuine impact on brand metrics.

Total TV owns the top of the funnel

When measured against brand awareness, Total TV is the master driving 2.5 times the impact of the next highest channel.

Total TV also delivers at the bottom of the funnel

When measured against brand consideration, Total TV generates 1.8 times the impact of the next highest channel.

Kantar’s Head of Media and Marketing Effectiveness Straford Rodrigues said: “This analysis demonstrates Total TV’s integral role in the media mix – driving strong brand impacts and setting up media synergy effects across other channels.

“More broadly, Kantar research proves the value of investing in brands, especially during periods of economic turbulence; we know strong brands bounce back faster after a recession and are more resilient. It’s therefore that much more important to invest in TV as it has shown to be a strong brand builder producing sustainable long-term effects.”

ThinkTV CEO Kim Portrate said: “The findings of this research confirm what many in the industry have long suspected: Total TV is the workhorse that drives brand impact in campaigns right across the purchase funnel.

“As advertisers look to optimise their media spend in the face of uncertain economic conditions, it might be tempting to consider substituting tried and tested channels for cheaper media options. The research shows substitution can hurt a brand’s campaign so it’s wise to think twice before comprising campaign success for a few saved dollars. The results from Kantar clearly show that the wrong choices – even at the right price – will cost a lot more than anticipated.”

View the full research deck here.

