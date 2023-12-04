Journalist Tegan George Suing Network 10 After Being Left With “Trauma” From Bushfire Reporting 

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



A Network 10 News Reporter claims she was left “suicidal” and struggling with alcohol addiction after reporting on the 2019/2020 bushfires. 

Tegan George (pictured), who was a political reporter for Canberra for Network 10 at the time, is suing the network for negligence and breach of duty in care. 

Court documents reveal that George was left suicidal and turned to alcohol after being traumatised by reporting on the 2019/20 bushfires. 

George reported suffering from PTSD and nightmares after witnessing hellish scenes such as dead livestock killed in the blaze and terrified families leaving their homes. 

According to the Daily Mail one local threatened to shoot others for fuel as they were desperately trying to escape the flames. 

George reportedly had to file a “distressing report” about a father and son who died in the fires after trying to protect their dairy farm. 

George alleges that TV bosses made her drive into danger zones at the height of the crisis and when ash was falling from the sky. 

She said she and colleagues ignored an instruction from Canberra to drive into Bermagui which has been abandoned. 

George also filed another lawsuit in February 2022, after claiming  Network 10’s political editor Peter van Onselen, 47, sabotaged her career and tried to make a star out of another reporter to ‘get back’ at her. 

Van Onselen is one of several employees named in the lawsuit, which alleges Network 10 failed to provide a safe working environment for the Canberra bureau.

George says the trauma left her “intermittently incapacitated for work from February 27, 2020 and then totally incapacitated for work since June 7, 2021”.

She claims the experience left her with post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, general anxiety disorder, and alcohol abuse/dependence.




