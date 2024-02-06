Jameela Jamil Takes Aim At Beauty Standards In Ten Things I Hate About You Spoof

Body brand Billie has launched a hilarious campaign targeting beauty standards and body shaming featuring British Actress Jameela Jamil.

Jamil, best known for her role on the Netflix series The Good Place, has been outspoken in recent years, raising awareness for the dangers of get skinny-quick schemes and trends that promote unhealthy beauty standards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie (@billie)

The “10 Things I Hate About Bodycare” campaign, created by Impact, is a spoof of the cult classic Ten Things I Hate About You and features an icon of the original film, Mr Morgan, played by Daryl Mitchell.

Jamil approaches the front of a classroom to read out her poem on body positivity in the same way Kat did in the original film. “I hate how you made me compare myself to every woman I saw,” Jamil said. “I hate the insecurities you planted when I was small, but you can’t make me hate my body, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all”.

Fans have reacted with resounding positivity to the campaign that was shared on Billie and Jamil’s Instagram this morning. “The message in the video is absolutely perfect, love this and love you,” one commenter said.

Others were a little confused by the message. “I liked this until I realised a product is being sold to me… the irony,” said one commenter.

Billie’s brand is all about reclaiming the beauty experience and supporting women to do things like shaving because they want to, not because they have to. “Our mission is to champion the whole spectrum of womankind. We want to undo the unfair social pressures women face, starting with double standards around shaving and body care, and celebrate the infinite ways women can look, feel, and be in the world,” Billie said on their website.