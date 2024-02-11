It’s Super Bowl Monday And We’ve Got You Covered With All The Big Ads!

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



It’s Super Bowl Monday, and B&T has you covered with all the action – advertising action, that is.

With a price tag of around $7 million dollars, the Super Bowl brings out the big guns of the advertising world, the biggest celebrity cameos and more bonkers storylines than any other day of the year – oh and apparently, there is also a football game happening too.

Check out our comprehensive list of all the ads that will appear during Super Bowl LV III.

SToK Cold Brew Coffee

One of Britain’s most recognisable faces, Sir Anthony Hopkins, lends himself to SToK Cold Brew coffee for this ad.

 

Doritos

Closer to a feature film than it is an advert, this spot from Doritos features a star-studded cast, including Jenna Ortega and Danny Ramirez.

Dove

It’s all about the girls in this inspirational spot from Dove that aims to increase confidence in young girls and increase the number of girls playing sports into their teens.

Coors Light

The Coors Light ad featuring LL Cool J was one of the most anticipated commercials for Super Bowl 58 and it did not disappoint.

Mountain Dew

Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza “can have a blast any time, anywhere” in this extravagant spot from Mountain Dew.

Oreo

Oreo invites us to imagine a world where the twist of an Oreo could change everything in this creative spot.

YouTube TV

This hilarious spoof ad from YouTube TV sees NFL players from the Ravens, Sea Hawks and Eagles acting an awful lot like their mascots and migrating for the off-season.

TurboTax

TurboTax makes taxes interesting in its Super Bowl spot.

Pringles

Chris Pratt is Mr. P in this hilarious Pringles spot.

Uber Eats

Have you forgotten something important? Uber Eats calls on some of the most recognisable stars for this year’s spot.

NYX

Cardi B lends herself to this hilarious advertisement for NYX plumping lip gloss that makes lips bigger… just lips.

Starry

Starry says yes to Ice in soda and Ice Spice in Super Bowl ads.

Illumination (Despicable Me 4)

Everyone’s favourite yellow friends are back in this Super Bowl spot that sees the Minions learning how to use AI.

Reese’s

Reese’s peanut butter cups are in for a huge change and in this new spot, not everyone is happy about it.

Etsy

America experiences extreme gift anxiety in this hilarious spot from Etsy.

M&M’s

M&M’s presents an epic consolation prize for the runners-up in this year’s Super Bowl ad.

BMW

BMW recruits Christopher Walken in this spot that sees some of the biggest stars “talkin’ like Walken”.

DoorDash

DoorDash jumps on board two trends at once with a Valentine’s Day nod in its slightly disturbing spot.

T-Mobile

Scrubs gets a reboot with this hilarious musical spot featuring Jason Mamoa, Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

Booking.com

Tina Fey recruits a team of body doubles for this Booking.com spot.

Poppi

Poppi channels nostalgia in this Super Bowl spot for the healthy soda brand.

Pfizer

Pfizer presents an incredibly creepy ode to science in this spot, featuring anthropomorphized paintings of some of the greats of the scientific world.

Volkswagen

This heartwarming spot presents the wonderous love story between America and Volkswagen.

Skechers

Skechers introduces Mr.T as you have never seen him before in their Super Bowl spot.

Microsoft

The impossible is possible with Microsoft’s spot, highlighting the Co-Pilot generative AI platform.

ELF Cosmetics

Judge Beauty has spoken in this star-studded spot from Elf Cosmetics.

KIA

Kia presents an inspirational and heartwarming spot that showcases the incredible skill of a young ice sakter.

Toyota Tacoma

Toyota showcases the off-roading ability of the Tacoma in this high octane Super Bowl campaign.

Popeyes

Mr Chow himself appears in this hilarious campaign launching Popeyes latest wing range.

Squarespace

Squarespace’s ad saw the Website builder enlist Martin and Francesca Scorsese for this funny spot.

Kawaski

Nothing is more American than a bald eagle with a mullet – except maybe this ad.

Budweiser

The iconic Clydesdale horses are back in this spot from Budweiser.

Marvel

Deadpool returns in the first teaser trailer for Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Crowdstrike

Future meets history in this intriguing spot from Cybersecurity company, Crowdstrike.

Bet MGM

Tom Brady has won too much says BetMGM in this hilarious spot for the betting agency.

Unviersal

Universal presents a first look at the new Wicked movie.

Google Pixel

Google Pixel showcases the phone’s accessible capabilities in this heartwarming spot.

Lindt Lindor

Lindt animates an original Lindt Lindor ball in this clever spot from the chocolate brand.

Hellman’s

Kate McKinnon stars in Hellmann’s Super Bowl commercial alongside her fictional cat, Mayo Cat, promoting tackling food waste.

Nerds

Addison Rae performs the iconic Flashdance dance alongside an animated red gummy candy in this Nerds spot.

Do these ads have what it takes to be solidified in history? Check out B&T’s Panel Of Creatives, where we asked some of the best creatives in the business one simple question: what is the greatest Super Bowl ad of all time?




