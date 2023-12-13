“It’s Giving Spotify Doop!” – Customers Including Dee Madigan Divided by Mecca’s Beauty Bag Wrap

“It’s Giving Spotify Doop!” – Customers Including Dee Madigan Divided by Mecca’s Beauty Bag Wrap
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Spotify Wrap is one of the most hotly-anticipated events of the year – it is when Spotify listeners get to see what they (and everyone else) has been listening to.

And now beauty powerhouse Mecca has got in on the action with the introduction of Mecca Beauty Bag – a sort of highlights reel of your beauty purchases for the year.

The Mecca Beauty Bag promises to show you your most-valued product and brand and recommend what you should try next year.

In an Instagram post, internet personality Riley Hemson partnered with Mecca to go through her Mecca Beauty Bag.

In the video, she reveals what Mecca Beauty Loop level she is – Level 3 – before revealing her top brand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MECCA (@meccabeauty)

She then talks about her top brands and products and what she uses them for.

Over on TikTok, beauty influencer Lauren Ilord revealed her own Mecca Beauty Bag wrap saying “its giving Spotify doop”.

@laurenilord Its giving Spotify doop… check your emails! 💋 . . Tag me in your @MECCA unpacked! — #mecca #beautybag #meccaunpacked #2023 #christmas #tiktok #beauty #makeup #laurenlord #laurenlordmakeup #haul #trending #trend #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #australia ♬ original sound – Lauren | Beauty & Skincare

Despite the enthusiasm, fans seemed divided on the initiative, with many pointing out that their results did not accurately represent their spending habits.

“My top product is something I bought once and then literally nothing else despite buying many other things lol,” one person said.

“I purchased 4 Hourglass items and somehow I’m in the top three per cent of shoppers for the brand? 😂 I wish it was more believable,” another viewer said.

One viewer expressed confusion about the initiative: “What does this mean @meccabeauty ?? lol I don’t get it 😂😂”.

To which someone replied: “They have copied the Spotify wrap and using it as a way to do direct marketing to people”.

In ad land Dee Madigan expressed her own views towards her results, saying she was not entirely sure that seeing what she has spent is a good thing.

“Mecca have a done a version of Spotify wrapped but I’m not sure it’s a great idea as I can see everything I’ve bought and ….it’s a lot” she Tweeted.

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

MECCA Spotify

Latest News

Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic
  • Advertising

Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic

It’s the bane of brands and media buyers around the world over. Getting eyes on traditional forms of advertising in communities that are hard to reach. It was a dilemma aged-care provider Arcare needed to overcome. In a ground-breaking move to connect with communities in the Sunshine Coast, Balnarring and Point Lonsdale, areas traditionally difficult […]

Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards
  • Media

Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) – today announced the nominees for the 13th AACTA International Awards. These Awards recognise the most outstanding film and television productions of the past year and are determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The winners will be announced on Saturday 10th February at the 2024 AACTA […]

Moo-ving Web Design To New Pastures: ConversionCow Launches To Streamline SMB Sales Efficiency
  • Marketing

Moo-ving Web Design To New Pastures: ConversionCow Launches To Streamline SMB Sales Efficiency

A dynamic new MarTech SaaS software company called ConversionCow has hit the market with the mission of helping small businesses deliver more enhanced sales messaging to customers, with the conversion rates to show for it. ConversionCow is a low-cost yet high-volume solution that acts as a smart salesperson entirely customisable to how and when customers interact […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Media

Searchr TV Streaming Guide To Launch Next Month

The Searchr guide will launch next month, combining all free-to-air and many paid providers. Searchr aggregates and hosts all Australian free-to-air providers, ten of the biggest and best-known local and international paid streaming platforms, and has partnered with LeadStory for breaking news content, all in one user-friendly application. By completely eliminating the need for any […]

B&T’s Biggest Winning Agencies Of 2023!
  • Advertising

B&T’s Biggest Winning Agencies Of 2023!

Based on new business wins, it'll be more than watery punch & a cocktail frankfurt at these agency Christmas parties.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
We Are Sprout Partner With Two Raw Sisters To Showcase The NZ Duo In Australia
  • Media

We Are Sprout Partner With Two Raw Sisters To Showcase The NZ Duo In Australia

FMCG and QSR brand/digital agency We Are Sprout has teamed up with best-selling cookbook creators Two Raw Sisters to highlight this NZ duo in Australia. Announcing the partnership on Instagram, We Are Sprout said: “We are very excited to announce We are Sprout have partnered with the very clever NZ duo the @tworawsisters on an […]

ABC Joins Australian Podcast Ranker
  • Media

ABC Joins Australian Podcast Ranker

A record 105.2 million podcasts were downloaded last month as measured by the Australian Podcast Ranker, released today by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) and Triton Digital, partly due to the new addition of ABC. ABC has debuted on the Australian Podcast Ranker as third biggest publisher, behind ARN and SCA. The highest placed ABC […]

MAFS Stars Announce SHOCK Split
  • Media

MAFS Stars Announce SHOCK Split

Much like talent shows not doing much for people's music careers, MAFS also doing little for contestants' love lives.