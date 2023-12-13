“It’s Giving Spotify Doop!” – Customers Including Dee Madigan Divided by Mecca’s Beauty Bag Wrap

Spotify Wrap is one of the most hotly-anticipated events of the year – it is when Spotify listeners get to see what they (and everyone else) has been listening to.

And now beauty powerhouse Mecca has got in on the action with the introduction of Mecca Beauty Bag – a sort of highlights reel of your beauty purchases for the year.

The Mecca Beauty Bag promises to show you your most-valued product and brand and recommend what you should try next year.

In an Instagram post, internet personality Riley Hemson partnered with Mecca to go through her Mecca Beauty Bag.

In the video, she reveals what Mecca Beauty Loop level she is – Level 3 – before revealing her top brand.

She then talks about her top brands and products and what she uses them for.

Over on TikTok, beauty influencer Lauren Ilord revealed her own Mecca Beauty Bag wrap saying “its giving Spotify doop”.

Despite the enthusiasm, fans seemed divided on the initiative, with many pointing out that their results did not accurately represent their spending habits.

“My top product is something I bought once and then literally nothing else despite buying many other things lol,” one person said.

“I purchased 4 Hourglass items and somehow I’m in the top three per cent of shoppers for the brand? 😂 I wish it was more believable,” another viewer said.

One viewer expressed confusion about the initiative: “What does this mean @meccabeauty ?? lol I don’t get it 😂😂”.

To which someone replied: “They have copied the Spotify wrap and using it as a way to do direct marketing to people”.

In ad land Dee Madigan expressed her own views towards her results, saying she was not entirely sure that seeing what she has spent is a good thing.

“Mecca have a done a version of Spotify wrapped but I’m not sure it’s a great idea as I can see everything I’ve bought and ….it’s a lot” she Tweeted.

