“It’s About Shaping The Future Of Our Industry”: AZK’s Azadeh Williams On Boosting The Next Generation At Cairns Hatchlings

With entries now closed for Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, the judges are gearing up to tackle the challenging task of reviewing the incredible submissions from our talented aspiring Hatchlings.

One of those judges is Azadeh Williams, a dynamic leader and founder of AZK Media, a global content, marketing, and public relations firm. With over 15 years of experience in media, publishing, and marketing, Azadeh has become one of the most respected figures in the industry.

In addition to her leadership at AZK Media, Williams serves on the executive board of the Global AI Ethics Institute, advising on critical media and communications strategies. Her commitment to mentoring emerging talent shines through as she returns to the Cairns Hatchlings program this year to help shape the future of marketing and PR.

Chatting with B&T, Williams offers her valuable insights on the importance of mentoring, the significance of programs like Cairns Hatchlings, and the qualities she looks for in future industry leaders.

Get your tickets to see the Hatchlings compete live now!

B&T: What motivated you to join the Cairns Hatchlings jury, and what excites you most about being involved in this initiative?

Williams: Before starting AZK Media, I lectured in media for a number of years. Having mentored and lectured hundreds of students, I realised back then the true power and value of mentoring the next generation of media, marketing and PR talent. Strengthening the capabilities of the next generation of marketing and PR talent is critical in today’s highly volatile landscape, where working hours can be sporadic, work-life balance challenging and expectations sky high. It’s also essential to move the industry forward in a positive and empowered direction.

B&T: Why do you believe programs like Cairns Hatchlings are so important for emerging talent across the Asia Pacific region?

Williams: At AZK Media we specialise in helping technology companies grow in the Asia-Pacific region. One thing we see is a deep skills gap in the region when it comes to truly understanding the nuances of go-to-market initiatives and deep understanding of marketing and PR that B2B companies require to succeed within such a fast-evolving part of the world. We see so many startups and scale-ups struggle to hire the right people and agency partners. Programs like Cairns Hatchlings can help emerging talent across APAC get noticed and hired. This is a win-win because it also enables companies in the region to find the right talent to help them grow.

B&T: From your perspective, what makes Cairns Hatchlings stand out from other industry awards and talent programs?

Williams: What’s exciting and unique is the highly personalised nature of the workshops – set against the beautiful backdrop of Cannes in Cairns, which I’ve enjoyed attending for two years running now, with this year being my third. It’s quite an immersive experience and potentially life-changing for those involved.

B&T: How does the opportunity to showcase work live at the Cairns Crocodiles event add value for the finalists?

Williams: A practical showcase not only enables award entrants to build and strengthen their presentation skills, but also gives entrants exceptional exposure to the wider media and marketing community. What a brilliant way to get noticed and stand out from the crowd, especially with competition in the industry so hot these days.

B&T: The program emphasises collaboration with charities to create real-world impact. How important do you think this aspect is in developing well-rounded industry professionals?

Williams: Even as a small media agency, we work on many pro bono initiatives, including partnering with the Global AI Ethics Institute to drive meaningful conversations around the ethics around AI in our society. Having a charitable, ‘brand with purpose’ mindset can be applicable at any stage of your career, and can not only be highly rewarding personally, but also empower individuals to make a real, impactful difference beyond their everyday roles.

B&T: What qualities and attributes will you be looking for in the finalists?

Williams: I’ll be looking for exceptional innovative mindsets, result-driven talent and fearlessness in the pursuit of excellence. But above this, a sense of humility and calm. Ego and arrogance can only get you so far in this industry.

Get your tickets to see the Hatchlings compete live now!