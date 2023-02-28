Indy Agency Hero Names Natalie Redford As MD Of Brisbane Office

Independent agency, HERO, has appointed industry heavyweight, Natalie Redford as Managing Director of its Brisbane office.

Redford joins the team from her London-based role as Marketing Director for the UK Beverage Portfolio at PepsiCo where she most recently led the organization-wide transformation of PepsiCo’s Media and Content division.

She brings experience working with highly regarded global brands across both in-house and agency roles on brand transformations, including more than 10 years agency-side at media communications agency, OMD, leading major clients McDonald’s, FedEx and EasyJet Europe.

Redford said it was Brisbane’s booming future and HERO’s local talent that attracted her to a new chapter in the Australian marketing industry.

“We’re at an incredibly exciting juncture here in Brisbane as we build towards the 2032 Olympics. The city is really shaping up for a strong future; we’re seeing a soar in tourism both locally and from overseas, backed by significant investment and really passionate, innovative business thinking. This creates an exciting outlook as marketers, to work with brands looking to unlock growth for the city,” Redford said.

“Within the HERO Brisbane team, we’re lucky to have a foundation of exceptional talent across design, media, digital, PR and brand. Partnering this with new talent in overseas marketing, we’re excited to give clients a trusted, local team of world-class marketers.”

HERO Founder and Creative Chairman, Ben Lilley said bringing in talent of Nat’s calibre is a sign of the agency’s ever-growing future.

“We have seen incredible growth in the past year in building out the right talent to meet what modern clients are really looking for in an agency partner. Now we’re ready for an even bigger and better 2023, and Nat’s proven agency experience and unrivalled passion for people and creativity is going to be integral on this journey,” Lilley said.

“Nat is an awesome addition to the diverse skills mix of our Brisbane team. She is a natural leader, ready to roll up her sleeves and support our talented team to deliver exceptional, creative work.”

The appointment follows a string of wins from clients including Toyota, Calbee, Circles Life and InDrive, as well as award and Agency of the Year accolades which saw HERO named the top Australian independent at the 2022 APAC Effie Awards, and collect silver and bronze at the 2022 BADC awards.