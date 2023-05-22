Indie Digital Agency Sparro Names Angus Waters To Lead Its Partnerships & affiliate Team

Independent digital marketing agency, Sparro, has announced the appointment of Angus Waters (lead image) to lead its growing partnerships and affiliate team.

Waters brings six years of experience working across publisher relationship management at Commission Factory. Most recently, his position saw him leading a team of publisher relationship developers while working directly with affiliate partners.

“I’m excited to join Sparro as their new partnerships account director. They have a strong reputation for being an amazing place to work — not to mention that they’re growing quickly in the affiliate and partnerships space,” said Waters. “This is a brand new role for them that’s become essential as their team continues to grow.”

“The market for partnerships marketing really is growing very rapidly. We’re in a tough market right now and brands are exploring the channel to drive renewed growth. Seeing more agencies of Sparro’s calibre expand their offering really helps to cement the channel as a valued piece of wider digital marketing strategies.”

Cameron Bryant, co-founder and Partner at Sparro, said that across the agency, more clients are looking to broaden their media channel mix with affiliates and partnerships. “In the current economy, clients are looking to drive incremental revenue and cut down on wasted ad spend. The reality of operating in a cookieless digital world is here: the days of siloed channel operation are over.”

Bryant maintains that Sparro will stay platform-agnostic. “What matters most to us is that we deliver the best value for money in the market. We’ve got unique data capabilities in-house, so we can accurately assess platform effectiveness and make our client’s dollars go as far as possible,” he said. Sparro partnered with partnership management platform, impact.com, in 2022.

Hannah Jones, general manager at Sparro, expressed that she was looking forward to bringing Waters on. “We’re eager to see the insight that Angus can bring to our team. He’ll be working closely with our Partnerships Account Manager, Cali Carpenter, who is looking for more ways to push even more value from our partnerships,” she said.

Jones spoke of the opportunity for the wider agency to learn from Angus, “The industry experience that Angus brings with him after six years at Commission Factory will be absolutely invaluable. We’ve built a lot of our culture around knowledge sharing — so we’re already talking about what Angus can bring to our wider team.”

In 2022, Sparro managed $180 million in ad spend and delivered over $1 billion in paid e-commerce revenue. Sparro and its partner social content production agency, Jack Nimble, are a collective of over 110 people. It is currently in its 10th year of operation.