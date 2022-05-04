Hotglue Awarded Dulux Digital And Content Account

Dulux Group has named Hotglue as its official Australian digital & content partner, after a competitive pitch process.

Hotglue will lead the brand’s always-on strategy and creative content development across digital & social media. Hotglue’s team has expanded to 50 staff in recent months off the back of continued client wins and growth.

“We were really impressed with the ideas that came through from the team at Hotglue in the pitch process.”, Therese Winterburn, Marketing Manager at Dulux commented.

“They demonstrated a good understanding of the Dulux brand, the paint category and how to effectively develop rich content, particularly for the social media space.”

“We are excited about bringing Hotglue into our agency network as a digital and content partner and look forward to seeing the ideas to life”, Ms Winterburn concluded.

Nick Smith, Co-founder at Hotglue said; “It’s a real honour to be appointed to the Dulux business, after a competitive pitch process. The Dulux brand is synonymous with quality, and to have the opportunity to build on this quality through all aspects of digital marketing is very exciting and a testament to our team’s growing expertise in the creative content production & digital media space.”

Josh Poole, Business Director at Hotglue said; “We are thrilled to be working on such an iconic and much-loved brand, in Dulux. Our team is really excited about where we can take their digital presence in the future, having uncovered some rich opportunities to engage and stand out, while staying true to the brand and strategy.”

“We’re looking forward to a long and successful partnership with the Dulux team.”