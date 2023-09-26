Heinz Launches New “UnBEANlievable” Baked Bean Flavours Via Melbourne Indie Eric, Tom And Bruce

Heinz, via video agency Eric Tom and Bruce, has launched its UnBEANlievable campaign, to celebrate its new flavoured Beanz range.

The slightest to a classic staple is guaranteed to draw a big reaction. In the case of Heinz’s new flavoured Beanz, the reaction is ‘UnBEANlievable.’

Directed by Olivia Altavilla, the campaign captures the hyperbolic look of amazement by fans as they taste the new Taco, Caramelised Onion and Peri Peri flavoured Beanz in everything from lasagna to toasties.

Melbourne production company, Eric, Tom and Bruce, worked directly with Heinz on the creative — beginning with the OOH launch of “Your Favourite Beanz with A Twist”, before moving on to the current suite of online content — humorously capturing all the new ways the flavoured Heinz Beanz range can be enjoyed.

Executive Producer, Victoria Conners, said: “It’s been wonderful working in a creative and production capacity with the Heinz team. We look forward to collaborating on more projects together in the future.”

Justine Powell, Heinz head of marketing ready meals, said: “Heinz prides itself on Heinz Beanz being a staple in Aussie cupboards, and these new bold flavours hopefully will get Aussies excited about Beanz all over again. As a quick and effective dish for mealtimes, adding these new flavours is a great way to spruce up a classic or play with new flavours.”

Client: Heinz

Creative strategy: Heinz: Kitchen – Hana Okada

Production support: Heinz: Kitchen – Brayden Montebruno, Stella Gultom, Johnathan Woodhams

Production Company: Eric, Tom and Bruce

Executive Producer: Victoria Conners

Senior Creative Producer: Lauren Burgueno

Director: Olivia Altavila

DOP: Amy Dellar

Editor: Raechel Harding

Animation: Nathan Robinson

Colourist: Matt Campbell

VO & Sound Mix: Abe’s Audio