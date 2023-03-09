Grammarly Releases AI-Powered Assistant, GrammarlyGo

Grammarly, the tool that stops everyone in adland from sending tweets and emails with spelling mistakes, has launched GrammarlyGO, an on-demand, contextually aware assistant powered by generative.

It uses generative AI to help users with on-demand communication assistance, whether they are starting a new piece of writing or revising an existing piece.

The company said it will offer relevant, contextually aware suggestions that account for personal voice and brand style while keeping users in control of their experience.

GrammarlyGO will enable customers to save time, boost creativity, and get more done. It can rewrite for tone, clarity, and length, as well as compose new writing based on a prompt. It can also help come up with new ideas with content outlines and brainstorms, generated from prompts. It can even draft replies to emails for you by understanding their context.

The tool can understand your preferred voice and tone of writing, give you prompts when you might be stuck for a word, and it can write according to your goal for a piece of content.

It will start rolling out in beta in April to all Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, and Grammarly for Education and free plan users in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine.