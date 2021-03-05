ghd Appoints GrowthOps Digital As Digital Marketing Partner

Global hair styling brand ghd has announced the appointment of GrowthOps Digital as its digital marketing partner.

The three-year appointment aims to strengthen ghd’s digital presence in Australia and New Zealand.

ghd recognises the opportunity to continuously find new ways of reaching and engaging with their existing and new audiences through digital media.

ghd Head of Marketing, Karen Cox (pictured) said the company was thrilled with the knowledge and expertise GrowthOps Digital displayed.

“We are very impressed with the enthusiasm, professionalism, creativity and understanding of our brand and products the GrowthOps Digital team have,” Cox said.

“We wouldn’t trust our brand to just anyone, which is why our process to select a digital partner in Australia has been extensive and exhaustive. Congratulations to GrowthOps Digital.”

The winning pitch, ‘Let’s Get Straight To It’, provided ghd with strategic insights for major sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and Boxing Day.

Additionally, GrowthOps Digital was tasked with marketing ghd’s 20th anniversary campaign taking place later this year.

GrowthOps Digital General Manager, John Yanny said the team is relishing the chance to work with a market leading, globally recognised brand.

“We’re energised to start 2021 as ghd’s digital marketing partner. It was an extremely competitive process,” Yanny added.

“GrowthOps Digital is built entirely around the human experience. So, our starting point with ghd, as with all of our clients, was to delve into consumers’ recognition of the brand and their purchasing intentions.

“The research ensures we completely understand the perceptions a cross section of Australians have about the products we intend to market.

“Compiling a winning pitch required a great team effort from across GrowthOps Digital. We’re excited to get started.”