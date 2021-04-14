Former oOH! Supremo Brendon Cook Joins Influencer Marketing Platform Vamp

Former oOH! Supremo Brendon Cook Joins Influencer Marketing Platform Vamp
Lauren Thomas
By Lauren Thomas
Global influencer marketing platform, Vamp has appointed founder and former CEO of oOh! Media, Brendon Cook as a new independent board member.

“We are delighted to welcome Brendon to the board” said Vamp co-founder Aaron Brooks. “He brings a wealth of media experience and will help to strengthen Vamp’s leadership and go-to-market strategies at this important stage of our growth.”

Vamp co-founder Ben McGrath said: “Brendon is a true pioneer. His history of innovation at oOh! Media and as a founding member of the Outdoor Media Association of Australia is testament to his progressive approach. We’re excited to have him help shape the future of Vamp.”

Cook resigned as CEO from oOh! Media – the company he founded in 1989 – last year.

He said: “Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the power of great creative to drive ROI for clients – and influencers’ role in creative democratisation has been monumental.”

“Working alongside brands and creative agencies, they extend the impact of quality creative and deliver scale. This gives brands an exciting opportunity to generate high volumes of content, which can be translated into different channels.”

“Vamp has created a platform that facilitates the growth and use of influencer marketing and crucially, approaches it with the compliance clients expect. It’s this rigor around data and brand safety that ensures the prosperity and longevity of the industry as whole.”

Cook will join co-founders Ben McGrath and Aaron Brooks – as well as Gill Findlay and Investec – on the board.

This announcement comes a year after Vamp’s $8.5m capital raise, helping to continue profitable growth for the business. The Vamp self-serve platform was launched – streamlining collaborations between brands and creators – in April 2020 and was named an official Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok in January 2021.

