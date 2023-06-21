‘Forgotten’ MAFS Stars P*ssed After Being Snubbed From The Logies 

Contestants from this season’s Married At First Sight are said to be livid after they weren’t invited to this year’s Logie TV Awards.

According to The Daily Mail, more than half of this season’s couples haven’t been invited to the ceremony taking place on the 30th of July. That’s despite the season being nominated for two awards!

The Mail says that some of the cast members have been “begging” Nine for an invite o the prestigious event.

The season’s “golden” couples Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James, Melinda Willis and partner Layton Mills and Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton are considered likely to be attending.

Janelle Han, Claire Nomarhas, Sandy Jawanda and Lyndall Grace have reportedly not been sent an invitation.

Whilst Bronte Schofield, Cameron Woods, Harrison Boon, Jesse Burford, Alyssa Barmonde and Josh White also also said to have not made the cut.

‘No one knows what’s going on, Nine keep telling the cast that it’s not up to them who they invite and it’s all dependent on a number of reasons,’ an insider told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Half of them are pi**ed that it’s the same favourite six cast members who keep getting opportunities from Nine, while the others are forgotten about.’

Contestant Claire Nomarhas told the Mail: ‘I would never beg for an invite lol… they should be lucky to have me’.

Whilst Boom said he has “lower back pain from carrying season 10 on my shoulders”.

‘I carried the show on my back and they don’t invite me, it’s bulls**t, but I can’t blame them since I’ve called out their pathetic edit since leaving the show.’