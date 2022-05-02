Flybuys Appoints Daisy Wong As Security Culture And Awareness Lead

Flybuys, Australia’s most popular loyalty program, has today announced the appointment of Daisy Wong as Security Culture and Awareness Lead.

Daisy joins from the Victorian Government’s Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC), where she was its Cyber Culture and Engagement Lead.

During her time at DPC, Daisy led the strengthening of cyber defences across the Victorian Government, while promoting behavioural change and building cyber resilience across all the Government’s divisions.

In her new role, Daisy will be responsible for building a strong security culture and awareness program for Flybuys.

Daryl Harding, Head of IT Security, Flybuys, said, “Cyber security is a core tenet of the Flybuys business, and plays a key role in keeping the data of our 8+ million active members safe. We’re thrilled to have Daisy join the team to continue driving our cybersecurity agenda across the business.”

Daisy Wong said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the Flybuys team during an exciting period for the business. This opportunity to build on the amazing culture and support Daryl and the team to protect team members and customers is something I am really passionate about.”