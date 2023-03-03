First Look At NRL TV Spot, Via Emotive

The NRL has revealed its new minute-long TV spot — featuring no new clips of big-name players as the footie stars continue to negotiate with the league over collective bargaining rights.

Produced by creative agency Emotive, the TV spot is based around the “Run to What’s Real” tagline, which focuses on the tribalism of the sport’s fans. This new spot builds on last year’s “Unreal” brand platform which focused on the game from grassroots to Grand Final.

The final cut of the advert, which at the moment can only be seen online with news publishers owned by Nine (which also owns the NRL TV rights) was reportedly not finished until after midday yesterday.

This left barely any time for it to be ready for Parramatta Eels to lose the season’s opening game at home to Melbourne Storm.

While there were no new players used in the spot, highlights involving Kalyn Ponga, Mitchell Moses, James Tedesco, and Nicho Hynes were used.

Last year’s ad was criticised by some for apparently being too political, featuring Latrell Mitchell draped in an Aboriginal Flag.