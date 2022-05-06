Enjoy The Highlights Of B&T’s 30 Under 30 Event!

Solomon Nivison-Smith
By Solomon Nivison-Smith
It’s just over a month now since B&T hosted its annual 30 Under 30 event, so let’s look back at some of the best moments from the night!

It was a night of glitz, glamour and youthful charm as the Factory Theatre in Marrickville played host to this year’s 30 Under 30 awards night, and the young and talented members of the industry got to showcase their achievements and shine on stage.

With categories such as Marketing, PR, Strategy and Tech, the awards were presented by Vevo and brought out all the stars of their respective fields.

Check out our highlights videos below, including some vox pops and fantastic shots of the winners and guests!

